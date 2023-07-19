CHEYENNE — Ora Taton left Cheyenne empty-handed after steer roping and team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
The Rapid City, South Dakota, cowboy had a time that was too long in each event to go with a no-time in both. As disappointing as the results were, Taton still wore a smile as he chatted with friends next to the pens where roping cattle are held just east of Chute 9.
The smile is a reflection of the two-time CFD champion’s easygoing nature. It’s also a sign of a man who is a seriously good roper, but makes his money elsewhere.
“I’m just a regular guy,” Taton said. “… I have to make a living some way, and rodeo is a gamble. Everyone knows that. I still have to have something to back it up.”
That backup has always been construction for Taton. When he first won the “Daddy of ’em All” in 2003, he spent the week between runs building houses. The CFD win padded his pockets enough that he was able to rodeo more, and he made his first appearance at the National Finals Steer Roping.
Taton walked away with the aggregate title after being the only cowboy to record times on all 10 head that year. He made his second NFSR appearance the following year, but didn’t return until last year.
Taton finished ninth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings last year. He was fifth in the aggregate at the NFSR after placing in three rounds at the event, which is held separately from the National Finals Rodeo because the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas isn’t big enough to contest steer roping.
The 54-year-old had consistently taken checks out of CFD in the two decades between victories. He is talented enough to be one of the best steer ropers in the world year in and year out, but — as he said — sometimes the gamble of rodeo doesn’t break your way.
“I don’t get to travel hard. If I win money, then I get to go to a lot of places,” Taton said. “That’s what happened last year. Last year, I got to go to a lot of rodeos I’d never been to.
“… A lot of these guys have sponsors, but I don’t. I don’t go looking for them. If someone wants to help me, we can talk.”
Taton’s approach is a reflection of how he was raised in Faith, South Dakota, which is a ranching town of 368 people. His father, Ralph, trained horses and roped. Taton and his older brother, Hank, helped Ralph out by riding two horses 11 miles into town during the school year — rain or shine. They’d leave at 6:30, tie their horses up at the sale barn and walk the rest of the way across town to school.
Their mother, Shirley, would bring two fresh horses to town when she went to work at the local grocery store. Ora and Hank would ride the fresh horses home after school. They still found time for youthful shenanigans.
“We’d rope sagebrush and dally to pass the time,” Taton said. “That’d pull our saddle sideways, and our horses would buck us off, and we’d have to go chase them down. … You learn a lot of things the hard way.”
Taton claimed two South Dakota high school tie-down roping championships to go with one in team roping. He also dabbled in bareback and saddle bronc riding. Taton also rode steers in his early teens, but decided he wasn’t going to take the next step of riding bulls. He didn’t take up steer roping until after high school.
“I always wanted to be a calf roper, but eventually I became so good at steer roping that it bypassed all my calf roping wants,” Taton said. “I started to like it more because I was better at it.”
Ralph always likened rodeo to any other hobby, and those thoughts have stuck with Ora.
“He always said you have to have money to do whatever you like to do, whether that’s rodeo, fishing or mountain climbing,” Taton said.
CFD is typically a delineating point in Taton’s schedule. It’s where he decides whether he can afford to keep going down the road. Taton’s wife, Jerri, manages the balance sheets, but he is confident he’ll spend the rest of the season in Rapid City working at the construction venture his stepson Jordan recently started.
“I’ve done a lot of the stuff he’s doing,” Taton said. “He’s a great salesman, and I know how to build things. Most of our jobs don’t take that long, but he does some of the simpler stuff when I’m gone.
“We do fences, decks, putting in some windows and doors. He’s got a couple guys who move dirt and do concrete work for him. He’s ambitious and keeps me busy. I’m good as long as he keeps me busy.”
Taton bought some steers so he had cattle to practice on. That turned into a side business of him contracting them out to rodeos.
The fact Taton has a standard 9-5 job despite how well he ropes has earned him the respect of younger competitors.
“He’s a cowboy’s cowboy,” said 28-year-old Taylor Santos, who had the fastest two-head time during steer roping qualifying Saturday. “We only have about 45 steer ropings per year, so guys have time to have a regular job.”
The better steer ropers are often veterans like Taton, Santos added.
“It’s more about using cowboy skills to be intricate and get the job done as easily as possible,” the Creston, California, cowboy said. “A lot of the best steer ropers are in their 30s and 40s and beyond because they’re wiser than us young guys. They know how to use their skills and horsepower to make good runs.”