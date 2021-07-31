CHEYENNE – Justin Shaffer took a different approach during Friday’s semifinals at the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
Shaffer earned his spot in the semifinals after clocking in at 5.9 seconds during Thursday’s sixth performance. He bested that time by four-tenths of a second to finish in the top spot Friday. That different approach came when leaving Chute 9.
“I laid off the barrier a little bit and just went and let (the steer) be good,” the Hallsville, Texas, cowboy said. “I just went out and did my duties.”
During his qualifying and performance runs, Shaffer admitted he crowded the barrier a little bit and knew that he needed to lay off.
Two cowboys would have made Sunday’s finals with their times Friday, but were penalized for breaking the barrier on their runs.
“The thing here is because you have to run them (steers) so far, it’s ideal to be off the barrier,” he said. “It’d be kinda crazy to push the barrier, and the first two (runs) I pushed the barrier a little hard. I backed off and made sure to be safer (Friday).”
Reigning CFD champion Eli Lord just missed out on a spot in the finals with a time of 8.0 seconds. Justin Kimsey of Kennewick, Washington, was the last man in from Friday’s semis at 7.8 seconds.
Former Laramie County Community College bulldogger Kalane Anders of Bayard, Nebraska, will be back Sunday after splitting second with Brian Snell of Wheatland, Wyoming, on Friday. Both steer wrestlers clocked in at 6.2 seconds.
Tie-down roping
Trenton Smith couldn’t help but carry a huge grin after recording the top tie-down roping time Friday.
Smith, who hails from Bigfoot, Texas, threw his hands up after tying his steer in 10.4 seconds, beating out Ladd King by one-tenth of a second. Smith was happy with the calf he drew.
“I knew she was going to be pretty soft like that and not kick,” he said. “When I seen I had her, I knew I just had to do my job. Anytime that you know you have the best (calf), it’s always a good feeling.”
The 26-year-old doesn’t have much time to soak in his win. He heads to Preston, Idaho, to compete today before he comes back on a mission to grab his first CFD title.
“Hopefully we keep it going, and I just keep doing my job from here,” Smith said.
Team roping
The top-ranked team ropers in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association finished tied for the No. 1 spot during Friday’s semifinals.
Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Florida, and Travis Graves of Jay, Oklahoma, timed in at 9.5 seconds. That tied with Levi Simpson and Tyler Worley for first.
“We had a really good steer. We knew it before we ran it,” said Graves, who is the heeler. “It’s just the same thing coming back on Sunday; hopefully draw another good steer and do the same thing.”
Graves and Egusquiza weren’t fazed by the pressure of making it to the finals, but were just focused on making their run count.
That’s exactly what they did.
“The format is a little different than it’s been in the past,” Graves said. “But I knew if we went and made a good run that we’d advance.”
Barrel racing
Michelle Darling and her 10-year-old mare, Martini, didn’t skip a beat Friday.
They were the first pair out during the semifinals and rounded the barrels in 17.49 seconds, which was the top time of the day.
“The ground was dry and really fast (Friday),” she said. “And my horse just loves this pen.”
Darling is on the hunt for her first CFD title, and she’s one step closer to securing that.
“This is one of the toughest rodeos out there,” she said. “And to make it to the (finals), it’s just a good feeling.”