CHEYENNE – Stetson Wright felt no pressure when he climbed into the chute and onto the back of Dakota Pro Rodeo bull Trump Train on Friday afternoon at Frontier Park.
“He was bucking everyone off and was going to be a hard bull to ride,” said Wright, who is currently No. 1 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. “I tend to do better on those ones because I know there’s no expectations of me staying on it.”
Wright did stay on for the full eight seconds, and won his semifinal round at the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo with a 90-point ride.
“The way they marked that bull when he was bucking guys off, I knew I could be 90 if I just kept working at it,” said Wright, who hails from Milford, Utah. “Every jump, he was trying to get me off, and I could feel him trying to get my feet out of the side of him. I kept squeezing and hustling.
“He went away from my hand, but he stayed really close to the chute and was really whippy. That kind of matched my riding style, because I tend to ride the outside of everything, regardless of whether it’s into my hand or away from my hand. He was a dang good bull, and I’d like to get on him again.”
Wright, 24, will try to advance to the saddle bronc riding finals during today’s semifinal. He has put himself in contention for the CFD all-around title. Wright won the all-around buckle in 2019 and 2021. Wright also captured bull riding in 2019 and was the saddle bronc riding champion the past two years.
He isn’t allowing himself to think about winning another all-around title, but he knows what it will take.
“My main focus is winning the bulls and broncs,” the four-time reigning PRCA all-around champ said. “I know if I do that, I’ll win the all-around, for sure.”
Cullen Telfer grabbed second-place money during Friday’s semifinal by turning a re-ride option into 88.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Wild Bill. Telfer was awarded the re-ride after his initial draw stumbled and fell down shortly after coming out of the chute.
“I’m looking forward to coming back for the finals,” said Telfer, who lives in Plant City, Florida. “I rode here before when I just had my permit, and they kicked my butt pretty good. They whooped me.”
All five of the scored rides during Friday’s bull riding performance were marked as 85.5 points or better. Trey Holston of Fort Scott, Kansas, notched 87 on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Dream On.
Saddle bronc rider Q Taylor was in a hurry after his ride Friday. He had to make that night’s performance in Deadwood, South Dakota, but also had a spot in a jackpot in Canada on Saturday.
The former Casper College standout will be back in Cheyenne on Sunday after scoring a career-high 90 points on the back of Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin.
“I had a good feeling about that,” Taylor said. “I watched my good friend Zeke Thurston get on that horse the other day in Salt Lake City, and he had a 92.5 on him. That’s a really good horse, and you always want to see it beside your name.
“… The trip was pretty similar because that horse pretty much goes out there and does the same thing every single ride. I had that horse in the long round here last year and made pretty much the same ride, but the judges didn’t like it as much, I guess.”
Tie-down roping featured three of the top five cowboys in the latest world standings. No. 2-ranked Haven Meged walked away with the semifinal win and a spot in the finals with a 10.2-second run. It’s the first time he’s advanced to the finals at CFD.
“It feels good. This is a bucket list rodeo to make the short round and win,” the Miles City, Montana, cowboy said. “There’s a lot of good calves. Hopefully, I can come back on one of those good ones and give them hell.”
Meged said he drew a good calf that didn’t run too hard into the arena and also took the tie well after being flanked.
Clayton Biglow was the second bareback rider out of the chutes Friday. He was confident the 85.5 points he scored on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Great Nation was going to earn him a spot on the finals, but he wasn’t sure it would earn a victory.
“I had a lot of good guys to sweat through,” said Biglow, who is from Clements, California.
Biglow described himself as confident going into the ride because he had won other rodeos on Great Nation.
“Those are the ones when you see the draw you think, ‘Hell yeah, I’ve got a great shot,’” Biglow said. “Having success on them before sends the confidence through the roof.”
Other winners
Breakaway roper Shayla Hall stopped the clock in 4.6 seconds to win Friday. Her hometown is listed as Belle Fourche, South Dakota, but she grew up in Colony, Wyoming, which is in the far northeast corner of the state. Hall went to school in Belle Fourche because, even at 25 miles away, it was the closest school to her home.
Hall – formerly Howell – competed in track and field for the University of Wyoming, earning All-American honors and Mountain West championships in long jump both indoors and outdoors.
Her time of 4.6 was one-tenth of a second faster than reigning world champion Martha Angelone of Stephenville, Texas.
Erich Rogers of Round Rock, Arizona, and Paul Eaves of Lonedell, Missouri, picked up the win in team roping with an 8.4-second run.
Tristan Martin of Sulphur, Louisiana, won steer wrestling in 5.8 seconds. Sue Smith of Blackfoot, Idaho, won barrel racing in 17.37 seconds.
