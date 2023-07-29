CHEYENNE – Stu Wright got a late start as a professional saddle bronc rider, compared to his brothers and nephews.
The 26-year-old only bought his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association card last year. There are two good reasons for that.
Shortly after graduating from high school, Wright was injured in a bronc riding accident. That happened four months before he was supposed to leave for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ missionary training center.
The horse reared up and jumped in the chute and sent Wright to the ground. It lost its footing and landed on him.
“I broke six ribs, collapsed my left lung about 20 minutes after, my right lung when I got to the hospital and my heart was thrown out of rhythm,” Wright said after scoring 83.5 points during Saturday’s Cheyenne Frontier Days semifinal round. “That heart arrhythmia was the reason I had to spend eight days in the hospital.
“I’m definitely luck to be alive. I’m also thankful I was only injured as badly as I was because there are other guys who have suffered much worse in similar accidents.”
Wright spent two years serving in the Cape Coast Mission in Ghana. He avoided having to learn a second language because English is taught in Ghanan schools. Translators were occasionally required to speak to older Ghanaians who speak a variety of languages, including Twi, Fante, Ewe, Nzema and French.
“It was so amazing,” Wright said. “The people were really kind, generous, God-fearing, loving people. They didn’t have a lot of food, but they would always offer you food. I was almost never told no when I wanted to teach someone.
“They were almost too polite, because even if they didn’t want to hear it, they’d sit and listen to you. They might not be around the next time you came, but they’d listen to you the first time.”
Wright is the younger brother of two-time world champion Cody Wright. His older brothers, Spencer and Jesse, also have one world championship apiece to their name. Stu Wright is currently traveling with his nephews, Ryder and Statler. Ryder, 25, has won two world titles.
Stu Wright was still dealing with the lingering effects of his bronc riding injury when he returned from his mission. He sat out another year before heading to college.
Now, Wright is the No. 22-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world. He can clinch his first NFR berth if he’s able to move into the top 15 by Oct. 1.
Wright is enjoying his time on the road.
“I’ve got a really good support system with my family,” Wright said as he loaded his gear into the back of a pickup preparing to head to Eagle, Colorado, for Saturday night’s Eagle County Fair & Rodeo performance.
“They help me get on and, if I have a re-ride, they’ll pretty much saddle my horse for me. Even when you’re not doing well, we try to keep the truck as positive as we can and tell each other it’s going to be different.”
Local hands
Former University of Wyoming breakaway roper Brandy Schaack advanced to the finals with a 5.4-second run.
Breakaway ropers Randa Clabaugh and KL Collmorgen both posted no-times Saturday. Clabaugh hails from Arvada, Wyoming, while Collmorgen calls Lysite, Wyoming, home.
Saddle bronc rider Chris Williams of Greybull, Wyoming, turned a re-ride into 80 points, but it wasn’t enough to get back to the finals. His original ride was scored 52 points.
Former UW team roper Clayton Van Aken stopped the clock in 9.4 seconds. He and heeler Cullen Teller will be back for the finals. Van Aken now calls Yoder, Wyoming, home.
Former UW steer wrestler Seth Peterson posted a time of 9.0 seconds. He was seventh in the round. The top six advanced to the finals.
Barrel racer Shyann Lucas of Jackson, Wyoming, finished in 17.65 seconds to finish sixth in the semis and earn a spot in the finals.
