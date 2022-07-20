WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: The steer begins in a barrier chute between the cowboy and a hazer, and is given a 20-foot head start. The cowboy and hazer attempt to keep the steer from going off course, as the cowboy rides next to the steer and tries to grab its horns and wrestle it to the ground. The clock stops when the steer is on the ground with its legs pointing in the same direction.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus