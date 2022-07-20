Dirk Tavenner, of Rigby, Idaho, competes in steer wrestling during the fourth performance of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Frontier Park Arena. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Kalane Anders, of Bayard, Neb., competes in steer wrestling during the fourth performance of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Frontier Park Arena. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Scoring: The steer begins in a barrier chute between the cowboy and a hazer, and is given a 20-foot head start. The cowboy and hazer attempt to keep the steer from going off course, as the cowboy rides next to the steer and tries to grab its horns and wrestle it to the ground. The clock stops when the steer is on the ground with its legs pointing in the same direction.
Equipment: Horse, saddle and hazer.
Watch these guys: Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana, won his third world championship in 2021, and was No. 2 on the money list as of late June. Hunter Cure of Holliday, Texas, held the top spot in late June, while Newt Novich of Twin Bridges, Montana, is the reigning Cheyenne Frontier Days winner in the event.
PAST WINNERS
2021: Newt Novich
2019: Eli Lord
2018: Levi Rudd
2017: Baylor Roche
2016: J.D. Struxness
2015: Nick Guy
2014: K.C. Jones
2013: Matt Reeves
2012: Gabe Ledoux
2011: Olin Hannum
Dirk Tavenner is no stranger to the rodeo arena, with more than a decade of professional experience under his belt.
2022, however, has had a different feel to it.
For the first time in his career, the veteran steer wrestler found himself at the pinnacle of the sport in 2021. Not only did he reach the National Finals Rodeo, he placed in six rounds – splitting a win in the first and 10th, and taking the second and sixth outright.
When all was said and done, he found himself at fourth in the world standings with $202,059.
“It's what we all measure our success on,” Tavenner said. “Doing that, it's kind of like the Moby Dick or white whale or whatever, so it was awesome to finally accomplish that. It's made it a little easier (in terms of) not putting as much pressure on myself. Before, you're always hoping that you're good enough to do it and wanting to do it, and now you know it.
“I had a very successful run, so that just helps me relax and enjoy it. With bulldoggers, this isn't a longtime thing, so it's fun to just enjoy it while we can. It's really been nice this year.”
Last year’s experience has helped Tavenner with his approach throughout an impressive 2022 campaign, during which he's notched wins at the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo in Heber City, Utah, Back When They Bucked in Deadwood, South Dakota and Idaho's Eagle Rodeo. He believes this new mindset will only help him as he pursues his first Cheyenne Frontier Days buckle.
“Over the last couple of years, I've been able to stay calm and kind of carry situations, and there seems to be a lot of them at Cheyenne,” Tavenner said. “That plays well there – just staying collected and making a good run, even if you're at the camera pit. That's important at Cheyenne, for sure.”
Steer wrestling is a challenging venture, with Tavenner noting that steers typically weigh around 500 pounds at Cheyenne Frontier Days. In addition, the cowboy and a hazer must be in sync, as they attempt to keep the steer on course before the bulldogger makes his jump and attempts to wrestle the steer to the ground.
Tavenner loves the physical nature of the sport, as well as the camaraderie among competitors. This brotherhood includes seasoned cowboys like himself, as well as an array of up-and-comers “that are just full-on great.”
“We all want to beat each other, but we want to do it by making a better run, not by something bad happening to the other person,” Tavenner said. “That's pretty awesome.”
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.