CHEYENNE – Taylor Santos has qualified for the past two National Finals Steer Ropings.
He entered the week sitting No. 10 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with nearly $30,000 in earnings this season, putting him in line for his third consecutive NFSR bid.
Santos only helped his cause during the qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday. The 28-year-old from Creston, California, advanced to the July 30 finals by needing just 28.60 seconds to finish two runs.
“This is kind of the halfway point for our season,” Santos said. “If a guy does well here, they can kind of take off and have a good rest of their year. If they don’t do well and haven’t had a great first half of the season, they’ll head home.
“Things are going pretty good for me right now. A guy can do so well here he can make a big jump in the world standings.
Santos was one of just 25 cowboys to post two times Saturday. The top 12 on two head advanced to the finals, which is a one-head winner-take-all round.
“That was just a nice steer that kind of waited for me over that long score,” Santos said, referring to the 20-foot head start CFD gives timed event cattle. “I was able to make up a lot of time because he waited for me a little bit. … It didn’t run as hard as some of the other steers, so I was able to catch him faster.
“Then, he took the trip well and laid good. Everything kind of came together.”
Santos also tie-down ropes, and has qualified for the year-end National Finals Rodeo twice. Steer wrestling has a separate finals because the Thomas & Mack Center, which hosts the NFR in Las Vegas, is too small to run the event. Instead, the NFSR is held in early November in Mulvane, Kansas.
Santos is currently No. 23 in the tie-down roping standings, and will compete in CFD qualifying Monday.
Douglas’ Troy Tillard qualified fourth at 31.40 seconds. The 45-year-old won the CFD title in 2004, and has been back for the finals several other times.
“I’m excited. This is my favorite roping,” Tillard said. “As a kid, we came here every year and it was built up. You get here and you feel the tradition.
“It looked to me like they were going to tie quite a few down in the second round, so I wanted to take a smart throw but not be too safe. That steer was good. He came off to the right and I leveled him out before I roped him.”
Trenton Johnson of Blue Mound, Kansas, briefly held the two-head lead and finished sixth in the aggregate standings.
“I was a little bit long on the first one, but I knew I had a good steer that would give me a good chance to go at him and be fast,” Johnson said. “Corey Ross had him in the first round and won fourth on him, and I thought he’d give me a chance.”
Current world No. 1 Cole Patterson of Pratt, Kansas, claimed top honors in the second go-round with an 11.9-second run. He did not post a time during the first go.
Billy Good of Wynnewood, Oklahoma, won the first go at 12.6 seconds on a horse he has long had his eyes on, but only recently bought.
“My cousin (Shay Good) won the title here on him one year,” Good said. “Shay let me ride him when he owned him, and I always wanted to buy him, but I could never afford him. I managed to make it work years later.
“He gets a little bit better all the time. He’s about 90% of my run and the steer is about 7%. I just have to stay out of the way of those two and do my job.”