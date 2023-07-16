CHEYENNE – An early run and a late run set the pace at team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday.

Header Erich Rogers of Round Rock, Arizona, and heeler Paul Eaves of Lonedell, Missouri, were among the first 20 tandems to leave Chute 9, and stopped the clock in 7.3 seconds. That was the best time of the initial qualifying round of 200 teams, and earned them one of the first 60 spots in the main performances, which start July 22.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus