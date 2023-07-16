Header Kreece Thompson of Munday, Texas, in action during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne. Thompson and his heeler Landen Glenn of McAlester, Oklahoma, recorded no time on the run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Payton Pirrung of Hartford, South Dakota, pulls his steer into position during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne. Pirrung and his partner Mason Bice of Kildeer, North Dakota, recorded a 9.8-second time on the run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Tanner Tomlinson of Angleton, Texas, in action during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne. Tomlinson and his heeler Patrick Smith of Lipan, Texas, recorded a 7.5-second time on the run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Heeler Wesley Thorp of Throckmorton, Texas, during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne. Thorp and his partner Tyler Wade recorded a 10-second run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Rhen Richard of Roosevelt, Utah, in action during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne.. Richard and his partner Jeremy Buhler of Arrowwood, Alberta, recorded no time on the run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Jason Burson of Sealy, Texas, during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne.. Burson and his partner Ryan Rochlitz of Minatare, Nebraska, recorded a 8.7-second run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Kreece Thompson of Munday, Texas, in action during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne. Thompson and his heeler Landen Glenn of McAlester, Oklahoma, recorded no time on the run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Payton Pirrung of Hartford, South Dakota, pulls his steer into position during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne. Pirrung and his partner Mason Bice of Kildeer, North Dakota, recorded a 9.8-second time on the run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Tanner Tomlinson of Angleton, Texas, in action during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne. Tomlinson and his heeler Patrick Smith of Lipan, Texas, recorded a 7.5-second time on the run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Heeler Wesley Thorp of Throckmorton, Texas, during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne. Thorp and his partner Tyler Wade recorded a 10-second run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Rhen Richard of Roosevelt, Utah, in action during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne.. Richard and his partner Jeremy Buhler of Arrowwood, Alberta, recorded no time on the run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Header Jason Burson of Sealy, Texas, during team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Frontier Arena in Cheyenne.. Burson and his partner Ryan Rochlitz of Minatare, Nebraska, recorded a 8.7-second run. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – An early run and a late run set the pace at team roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday.
Header Erich Rogers of Round Rock, Arizona, and heeler Paul Eaves of Lonedell, Missouri, were among the first 20 tandems to leave Chute 9, and stopped the clock in 7.3 seconds. That was the best time of the initial qualifying round of 200 teams, and earned them one of the first 60 spots in the main performances, which start July 22.
The 140 pairs that didn’t make it out of the initial round of qualifying immediately had a wild card round for the final 12 spots in the main performances.
Andrew Ward of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Buddy Hawkins II of Stephenville, Texas, were the penultimate team out of the box and also finished in 7.3 seconds. That was the best time of the wild card round by seven-tenths of a second.
The cutoff during the first round of qualifying was 10.3 seconds. That time belonged to former University of Wyoming standout Clayton Van Aken of Yoder, Wyoming, and heeler Cullen Teller of Ault, Colorado.
Reigning CFD all-around champion Coleman Proctor of Pryor, Oklahoma, and Logan Medlin of Tatum, New Mexico, were second in the first batch of qualifying at 7.4 seconds. Brayden Schmidt of Benton City, Washington, and Chris Young of Wittman, Arizona, split third in the first round with Tanner Tomlinson of Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith if Lipan, Texas, at 7.5 seconds.
Cash Duty of Weimar Texas, and Sid Sporer of Cody, Wyoming, held the wild card lead for much of the afternoon at 8.0 seconds until Ward and Hawkins’ run.
Qualifying for the “Daddy of ’em All” continues with tie-down roping Monday.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.