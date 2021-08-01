CHEYENNE – Marty Yates’ tie-down roping season started out somewhat slow.
But in the past couple of weeks, Yates has won nearly $25,000. The 27-year-old credits a horse he started riding a few weeks ago for the newfound success – a horse he bought from fellow tie-down roper Shad Mayfield.
That horse, Jag, helped Yates time in at 10.3 seconds to win the tie-down roping title at the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days and add $10,993 from the week to his season. Yates was the first guy out of Chute 9 and set a solid time to beat.
“These sudden-death deals like that, they tend to go pretty good for me when I’m first out,” said Yates, who calls Stephenville, Texas, home. “So, I was kind of pumped to see that I was first out and could set the bar and let everyone else come get me."
It was a fresh set of calves that rolled out for the tie-down ropers, setting them up for what they might not have been expecting.
"None of us really knew the calves … that wasn’t really a stand out," he said. "(The calf) went away from me just enough, and I got a good go at her for my horse and took the time, and shoot, the rest is history."
This is Yates' second win at CFD, his previous coming in 2015. This one is just about as sweet as the first.
“It’s an incredible feeling. As a little kid, you dream about roping at this rodeo," he said. "And to be able to win it twice in my career, it sure is awesome."
Breakaway roping
Sawyer Gilbert is the second breakaway roping champion in Cheyenne Frontier Days history. It’s only appropriate that her traveling partner, Jordan Jo Fabrizio, was the first champion in 2019.
Gilbert didn’t have her rookie permit in 2019, so she wasn’t able to compete. But she made her first experience at the “Daddy of ’em All” one to remember and clocked in at 4.4 seconds to win the buckle Sunday.
“In some ways, it’s easier to be 4.4 than it is 1.4, and I just knew that that horse was fast enough to catch him,” Gilbert said. “I just needed to see the start and go and catch him.”
Once the 19-year-old saw her draw, she liked her chances going forward.
“I went and looked at the draw, and I saw that he was a really straight catch," she said. "I was like, 'I’m excited for this calf, this calf is going to be good' ... I try not to make too big of a plan because they are just animals, but I knew I had a chance."
The $17,525 Gilbert pocketed from her runs gives her something to keep motivated. Since July 4 weekend, her season hasn’t been the greatest.
Sunday’s win reminds her why she’s doing what she’s doing.
“It really makes me feel like I gotta chance, that what I’m doing out here isn’t a waste of time,” the Buffalo, South Dakota, cowgirl said. "It’s been ups and downs, so to have this much money, it’s exciting.”
Barrel racing
Hailey Kinsel hasn’t competed at Frontier Park Arena since 2017.
She made sure her return was worthy.
Kinsel and her horse, Sister, notched the second-fastest time of the performances and qualifying rounds with 17.30 seconds Sunday. It was the top time of the finals, and allowed Kinsel to capture her first CFD victory.
The duo also held the fastest time of the week with 17.22 seconds.
“This year, I could come back (to Cheyenne) and be my older, wiser self. I could pay a little more attention to what’s going on,” Kinsel said. “The ground is the biggest game changer here – it’s weird, it’s gravel sand. And most of the time, horses aren’t used to it; they either like it or they don’t.”
Kinsel said what it took to combat that ground is to improve every day. There were different factors that came with each run, especially regarding the depth of the arena dirt.
They did improve and figured out how to make it through each round.
“The biggest thing about Cheyenne is when it gets deep, the ruts carry. They’re like ocean waves carrying you out toward the fences,” she said. “So, my goal (Sunday) being the sixth (racer) out was to stay inside the ruts and make a tighter run. It’s a little bit riskier of a run because you do chance tipping a barrel, but it’s kind of an all-or-nothing deal when the fastest time of the day wins."
The Cotulla, Texas, cowgirl is currently No. 2 in the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association world standings. This $13,880 earned throughout the week and Sister’s performance when the pressure is on might thrust her to the top spot.
“Its a wonderful boost, it’s a confidence booster,” Kinsel said. "To come to a rodeo like this and capitalize when the most money is right here was perfect. I’m grateful that she tends to turn it on when things really count and really pay out the most."
Steer roping
Cole Patterson's run Sunday didn't feel as good as it looked.
The top-ranked steer roper in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's world standings was surprised to see himself clock the top time in steer roping when he raised his hands.
The final guy to rope, he knew what time he needed to beat and tied his steer in 12.2 seconds to win the CFD title.
"Nothing felt like it went well other than when I got done, the time was good," he said. "Working fresh steers and long scores in Cheyenne, that’s why it's challenging to win here. Everybody that has one of these buckles knows how tough it is to get it."
Patterson’s dad, Rocky, is a four-time world champion in steer roping. However, Rocky has never been able to win at Cheyenne.
That made the win mean a little more to Cole.
"That makes it just a little extra special," said Cole, who lives in Pratt, Kansas. "It makes me appreciate it knowing that he won basically everything there is to win in steer roping other than Cheyenne and Pendleton (Oregon)."
Cole has been building some chemistry with his horse, Tigger, which has allowed him to have the season he's having.
“That horse that I rode (Sunday), I got him a couple years ago, and we’ve just been building momentum since the day I got him,” Cole said. "It’s finally all coming together.”
Team roping
Clay Smith and Jade Corkill had to wait awhile to see if their run of 10.2 seconds would hold in the finals.
With four heeling penalties that followed their run that would have taken them out of the top spot, they had to hold their breath.
But they knew what they needed to do to give themselves a chance.
“We had a middle-of-the-road kind of steer – not the strongest, but maybe not the slowest, and we knew we was going to have to press a little bit if we wanted to try and win it,” said Smith, who is the header. “In this kind of format, you have to catch, because I felt like if we caught, we were going to win some money.”
Corkill has won CFD in 2009 and 2013. But Smith has never made the short-go in Cheyenne. Smith knew he had shot with Corkill roping with him.
“He’s the best,” Smith said. "All I got to do is do my job, and if he messes up, it's very rare, so I’m always confident to rope with him."
Smith didn’t negate the penalties that forced some quality teams out of the money, but it was just time for Smith to get himself a new buckle.
"A lot of good teams had bad luck," he said. "I guess it was just our time to win this year."