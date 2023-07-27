CHEYENNE — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association allows its members to travel in groups of up to five.
Traveling as a buddy group allows contestants to split expenses and driving responsibilities as they chase their dream of qualifying for the year-end National Finals Rodeo held each December in Las Vegas. Buddy groups are crucial, considering the fact rodeo athletes rarely leave the road and compete in as many events as the PRCA allows.
Oftentimes, contestants are entered in multiple rodeos at the same time and stop in cities only long enough to take part in that day’s performance before heading out on the road again. “You’re pretty much living with this person,” saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman said. “Having the right person going down the road with you makes all the difference in the world.
“If you don’t get people that fit you perfectly, you’re not going to have fun out here.”
Holman is currently traveling with Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming. The pair used to travel with others, but broke off on their own after deciding they were simpatico and needed more space.
“We both like working out, rehabbing and doing the recovery stuff we need to do to keep going down the road and competing at a high level,” said Cress, who graduated from Cheyenne East High in 2014.
Holman and Cress used to travel with Shorty Garrett and Isaac Diaz. Diaz and Garrett continue to travel together, and have added Brady Hill and Brandon Lansford to their group. All of them remain friends. Garrett and Holman sat together behind the chutes and watched videos of their rides during Tuesday’s Cheyenne Frontier Days performance.
Traveling groups change regularly, and there are very rarely messy breakups.
“It’s a brotherhood out here,” Holman said. “We’re still best friend with all these guys, but you have to do what works best for you.”
Cress and Holman are ranked No. 11 and 12, respectively, in the latest PRCA world standings. Both men have finished as runners-up in the world standings. They have championship aspirations.
The vast majority of cowboys trying to make a living out of rodeo say they’re chasing the NFR and world championships. However, some of them enjoy the nomadic lifestyle and frequent parties a little too much.
Finding likeminded traveling partners is important.
“A lot of guys just get in with other guys who are really good, but they’re not friends and live completely different lifestyles and it doesn’t work,” said bull rider Tristen Hutchings, who finished No. 3 in the world as a rookie in 2023. “It’s important to enjoy yourself on days off, whether that’s playing golf, boating or going swimming. You have to make sure you’re having fun.
“It shows in your riding when you’re having fun because you have a smile on your face. You can take things too seriously sometimes, but you also can have too much fun.”
Hutchings, 23, grew up in Monteview, Idaho, and travels with Rawley Johnson, who was raised 45 minutes down the road in Ririe, Idaho. Johnson, 20, is currently competing on his PRCA permit, which means he doesn’t have full status in the organization and can’t always compete in the same rodeos as Hutchings.
Rodeo is a sport of failure, variables and subjectivity. Sometimes, a cowboy rides his best, but posts a low score because the horse didn’t perform up to snuff. Sometimes, a cowboy scores a lot of points, but finishes out of the money because others were scored higher.
Buddy groups are important sounding boards, and are helpful when it comes to dealing with the ups and downs of the rodeo.
“There are days it doesn’t go your way, and it’s easy to sit there and dwell on it,” Garrett said. “It’s good to have someone in the rig to remind you to let it go and uplift your spirits. This game is as much mental as it is physical. Traveling partners play a dang big role in it.”
Traveling partners played a crucial mentorship role that has helped Cress clinch six NFR berths. During his rookie campaign, veteran saddle bronc rider Heith DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana, asked Cress to travel with him. The 27-year-old Cress is still benefitting from the knowledge the nine-time NFR qualifier imparted on him. Cress gained similar wisdom by traveling with Diaz, who is nine years his senior.
“It was great to be able to ask them things as we went down the road and learn what they did if we got into a jam,” Cress said. “I still ask (Diaz) questions. I know I can always turn to them and get advice.”
A predilection for partying isn’t the only thing that can sabotage a traveling group, especially one that’s traveling old school, with a camper attached to a truck bed like Garrett’s.
“Everybody has to be tidy,” the Eagle Butte, South Dakota, cowboy said. “I’m kind of obsessive as it is. I will get after somebody who doesn’t keep things clean.”
