CHEYENNE – Troy Tillard couldn’t quit smiling as he talked with people under the east stands of Frontier Park Arena on Sunday afternoon.
The Douglas, Wyoming, cowboy had plenty of reason to smile after winning the steer roping championship at the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. However, Tillard wakes up with a smile most days after having his right hip replaced last year.
The former wouldn’t have been possible without the latter.
“I’ve been battling injuries for a few years, and now the doctors have me feeling better than I have in 10 years,” the 45-year-old Tillard said. “… In the steer roping, we step off (our horse) and land on this right leg, so there are some of us older steer ropers who have had some hip issues.”
Tillard won his second CFD title by stopping the clock in 14.6 seconds in the winner-take-all final round of CFD’s tournament-style rodeo. That was nearly a full second faster than the runner-up.
“All three of my steers came out and crossed me, and when they do that, it seems like you save a mile of arena because you’re in position,” Tillard said. “I really have to tip my hand to Shaggy, my horse. He is melting and diving over there and putting me in great position to rope. Roping is never easy here, but he made it feel as easy this week as it ever has been.”
Tillard is the second consecutive CFD steer roping champion to pick up his second buckle 20 years after winning his first. Ora Taton of Rapid City, South Dakota, captured his CFD titles in 2003 and 2023.
“It’s been so long since I’ve won it, and I’ve been back to the short round so many times since then, but never been able to capitalize and win it,” Tillard said. “I’m not even sure where my expectations were. I just wanted to be in the moment and make a good run.”
The Tillard family was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2007. This year marked the 80th anniversary of Bud Tillard – Troy’s late grandfather – competing at the “Daddy of ’em All.” His uncle, Marty Tillard, also won steer roping in 1991.
Steer wrestling
Tillard wasn’t the only timed-event athlete to pick up his second CFD title Sunday. However, Eli Lord’s steer wrestling titles didn’t come as far apart.
The Sturgis, South Dakota, cowboy finished in 5.9 seconds to win by more than two-thirds of a second. Lord’s first title came in 2019.
“It feels just as good the second time as it did the first,” Lord said.
Lord gave a lot of credit for his fast run to his hazer, Allen Good. That wasn’t the only role Good played in the run, though. Lord rode a horse named Mario, which is owned by Good’s son, Carson.
Lord was the third bulldogger out of the box during the final round. He said he would rather go early in a tournament-style rodeo.
“I want to set the pace and let everyone else try and come get me,” he said. “But it is a little nerve-wracking standing over there watching everybody try to come get you. … I thought I set a good pace, because 5.9 here is a pretty good run.
“There have been a couple 5s this week, but most of them had won their (performance). I felt good about 5.9 when I stood up.”
Tie-down roping
Luke Potter remembers coming to CFD to watch his father, Grady Potter, rope. He enjoyed the rodeo so much he put claiming a title from the “Daddy of ’em All” on his list of rodeo goals. Potter can cross it off his list after winning tie-down roping in 10.6 seconds.
“I knew the calf was going to be pretty true,” said Potter, who was the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associations 2020 tie-down rookie of the year. “That’s a big deal on the second run. If they’re going to leave and go the same pace, you can judge the barrier a little more. I knew I could get a good start on her.
“She was a really nice, gentle calf (Saturday) and took the tie. That’s all you’re looking for here. What you’re looking for here is something you can catch up to and tie when you get a hold of them.”
Potter was riding a horse named Katniss he bought Wednesday. He also rode Katniss during Thursday’s quarterfinal performance. Potter advanced out of qualifying on a horse owned by Chance Thiessen.
Potter was in the market for a new horse after his 13-year-old, Snoopy, was injured during the final round in Reno, Nevada. Snoopy is currently resting in Maple City, Kansas, and is expected to make a full recovery and be back out on the road soon.
“It was kind of a heartbreaker for him to go down like that, but you always have to overcome some things out there,” Potter said. “I lucked out into another great horse. She’s a little older, but she’s taking care of me.”
Breakaway roping
The qualifying, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of CFD don’t require contestants to have the highest score or fastest time in their events to advance. The final is a winner-take-all battle, and athletes have to be the fastest to win.
“Championship Sunday, you kind of lay your hair down and hope for the best,” Joey Williams said. “You just have to kind of go for it. … I made a game plan and knew exactly what I wanted to see and hoped it was enough.
“I wanted to make sure my calf was completely out of the chute with a little bit of daylight out there, run it down and see what happened.”
The Volberg, Montana, roper was the best, finishing in 3.8 seconds to win the title. Reigning world champion Martha Angelone was second at 3.9 seconds.
Former University of Wyoming track standout Shayla Hall finished third in 4.0 seconds, while former UW rodeo cowgirl Brandy Schaack split fourth at 4.4.
Barrel racing
Sue Smith rode into Frontier Park Arena thinking she was running for second place Sunday. That’s because Summer Kosel had just broken her own arena record with a time of 16.97 seconds, and that mark was nearly a quarter second faster than the closest competitor.
However, there was a part of Smith that thought her horse, Centerfold, might have a faster run in her. Smith was right as she scored the arena in a record time of 16.89 to claim her first CFD buckle.
“I knew it was possible if my horse really laid her run down,” said Smith, who hails of Blackfoot, Idaho.
This is the first year Smith has ridden Centerfold in Cheyenne. She got Centerfold when it was 2 years old, and has pocketed more than $200,000 on her during barrel racing futurities. Smith also has won $200,000 at futurities on the back of a colt Centerfold birthed.
“On her, you have to give it your all and ride her as hard as you can and hope for the best,” Smith said. “I didn’t even realize my time was that fast until I looked up (at the scoreboard). I could tell she was having a nice run, but I didn’t know it was that nice.”
Team roping
The draw was on Billy Bob Brown and Kirby Blankenship’s side because it gave them the same steer they had during Friday’s semifinal round. They sneaked into the finals with a 9.8-second run, which was the sixth and final qualifying spot of that round.
The steer gave the tandem another good run Sunday, allowing them to clock in at 8.0 seconds and win the CFD title.
The steer went left and stayed left during the semifinals. During the finals, it went left and then back right. That gave Brown ample space to pull the steer toward the fence on the short side of the arena so Blankenship could take a shot at the hind legs. Blankenship said a back-and-forth move isn’t always the best for him.
“When that happens, it puts me in a bad spot sometimes,” said Blankenship, who calls Lampasas, Texas, home. “I tried to stay patient and remember smooth is fast.”
There were five teams left after Brown and Blankenship’s run, including two-time defending world champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Noguiera.
“When you ride out of the arena and there’s those guys left … I didn’t even want to watch,” said Brown, who lives in Carbon, Texas. “They’re so good. Everyone ropes so good. If you’re lucky, you’re lucky.”
