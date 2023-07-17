CHEYENNE – Tyler Milligan had one thought when he saw the calf he drew for tie-down roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

“I couldn’t have gone back there in the pen and picked out a better calf,” Milligan said. “I went back there to see what he looked like before we roped and, if I would have had my choice of the pen, that’s the one I would have picked.”


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus