CHEYENNE – Tyler Milligan had one thought when he saw the calf he drew for tie-down roping qualifying for the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
“I couldn’t have gone back there in the pen and picked out a better calf,” Milligan said. “I went back there to see what he looked like before we roped and, if I would have had my choice of the pen, that’s the one I would have picked.”
Milligan did indeed draw a good one, stopping the clock in an arena record time of 9.3 seconds to win the first qualifying round Monday morning at Frontier Park Arena.
“That calf was everything you could ask for,” Milligan said. “It took off a little bit, but didn’t keep loping. It went straight out there and let me catch up to him. I got him roped, got him down, and he took the tie. I couldn’t have asked for a much better one.”
The 26-year-old from Pawhuska, Oklahoma, has qualified for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s year-end National Finals Rodeo three times. The top 15 in the standings come Oct. 1 make the NFR, but Milligan was No. 50 entering this week.
“I’ve had tough luck, I’ve not roped the best, not drawn the best and had some trouble with horses,” Milligan said. “This could be a week where it turns around for me because this is a week with four of the best-paying rodeos on our schedule. There are also a couple small rodeos that will help you get some chips gathered up.”
Milligan bought a new horse about a month ago, and he and Kitty are starting to build chemistry.
“I didn’t have nothing because everything I owned got hurt or crippled,” Milligan said. “I had a horse catch (equine protozoal myeloencephalitis), which is a possum disease. I had to go out and get this one from Ryan Thibodeaux, who won here on her last year.
“This horse is my style. She’s tighter and not as free running. She’s aggressive, and that’s how I like to rope.”
Any other day, Shad Mayfield’s 9.6-second run would have been considered flying and breezed to the go-round win. The Clovis, New Mexico, roper had to settle for second Monday.
“Getting that run out of the way helps,” Mayfield said. “I’ve got one down and earns a spot in the (main performances). It’s good to get money out of here any time you can because it all counts in the standings. But each round is a clean slate from now on, so I’ve still got a lot of money I can earn.”
Mayfield – who is No. 2 in the world standings this week – was also complimentary of the calf he drew.
“I was able to set my run up and make the best run I could,” Mayfield said. “These calves are all fresh and have never had a rope around their necks. You want one to take the tie and not struggle with you.
“My horse did a good job of making that calf good and letting me get a fast time.”
Quaid Hiatt had given his bay horse, Disco, a few weeks off because he felt like it was running tired, and Hiatt’s results were suffering as a result. Monday was a test run to see if Disco felt better.
It’s safe to say he is, as Hiatt stopped the clock in 9.9 seconds, which led for much of the opening round of qualifying.
“This horse is pretty special. He’s the one who set that whole thing up,” the Canyon, Texas, resident said. “I know this horse like the back of my hand, and I knew he wasn’t right. I sent him home for two weeks before bringing him here.
“If he was right, I was going to keep him up here. If he wasn’t, I was going to send him back home. I think I’ll keep him.”
Hiatt said the difference between a highly ranked tie-down roper and someone fighting to get into the standings is so slim that horses make a world of difference.
“Horses and cattle are the biggest deciding factor out here,” he said.
Westyn Hughes of Caldwell, Texas, also split third at 9.9 seconds.
Reigning CFD co-champion Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas, split 19th in qualifying with a 10.9-second run. The other co-champ, Ryan Thibodeaux of Stephenville, Texas, missed out on a spot in the main performances. He had a no-time during the first round after his calf kicked loose from the tie, and stopped the clock in 15.2 seconds during the wild card round, which placed 44th.
The top 12 finishers in the wild card round earned spots in the main performances.
Taylor Santos of Creston, California, was the fastest wild card participant at 10.5 seconds. He also had the fastest aggregate time during Saturday’s steer roping qualifying 28.6 seconds. The top 12 in the steer roping aggregate advanced to the July 30 final round.