CHEYENNE — Being forced to change goat tying horses right before the high school rodeo season started could have derailed Juddy Farella’s year.
Instead, Farella capped a dominant run with a championship at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, Georgia.
He accomplished the feat on a young horse his family bred, raised and trained.
“It feels like I accomplished something,” the 13-year-old said. “It was fun to see how much the horse has improved over the years and how she’s going to be an amazing goat horse.”
Changing horses is never easy for rodeo athletes.
Veteran animals who know the ins and outs of timed events, and instinctively complete their responsibilities, can make up for athletes’ mistakes. That’s one reason Farella was worried about replacing his 24-year-old horse, Six Pack.
Six Pack had carried Farella’s family members to countless victories. More than that, Six Pack was part of the family. However, it became clear late last summer that Six Pack’s health and quality of life were quickly deteriorating.
He wasn’t going to make it through another Wyoming winter, which is why Farella’s family chose to euthanize Six Pack.
“It was sad to lose Six Pack, because I loved that horse,” Farella said. “I was really nervous when I changed horses.”
Farella competes in the Colorado Junior High Rodeo Association because its rodeo schedule is more conducive for travel, both in proximity and expense. He started this season riding horses that friends loaned to him and had success, finishing no worse than fourth at any of the season’s first seven rodeos.
Unfortunately, Farella couldn’t bring those mounts back to Cheyenne to practice. He had to hone his horsemanship and dismount in the arena on his family’s property north of Cheyenne on a young horse named Lexus. Often, his goat tying practice consisted of ground work, where he flanked and tied practice goats.
The more he practiced on Lexus, the more he realized she might be ready for competition much earlier than expected. The trick was convincing his mom, Amy Jo Reisdorfer.
“He was sure he could make her a goat horse this year, and I told him, ‘That’s going to take a minute, hun,’” Reisdorfer said with a chuckle. “He was determined to enter her in Colorado Springs, but I thought there was no way she was going to be ready.”
Reisdorfer watched the pair make a few practice runs and agreed to use that weekend’s trip to Colorado Springs as a trial run.
Lexus proved she was more than ready.
Farella stopped the clock in 8.67 seconds to win first in Colorado Springs. That was his fastest time of the regular season. Lexus and Farella proved that run was no fluke by finishing as runners-up at the second Colorado Springs rodeo with a time of 10.56 seconds. The tandem won the next four rodeos en route to capturing a state championship and a NJHFR bid.
Farella and Lexus dominated the Colorado state finals. They won all three go-rounds with times of 8.56 seconds or better. They scorched the arena in the second round, stopping the clock in 7.88.
“I felt like she just got it all and was fast,” said Farella, who just finished his seventh grade year at Cowboy State Virtual Academy. “It was really cool to go that fast at the first rodeo. I was nervous because the alleyway was set up hard, where you make a few turns before you get to the arena.
“That’s really hard for a horse, but she handled it well.”
Not only did Farella win the Colorado goat tying title, he also took top honors in the all-around and boys breakaway roping races. He and partner Laney Salo won the team roping championship and placed third in ribbon roping. Farella placed fourth in chute dogging.
He competed in all five events at the NJHFR, taking fifth in the first go-round of breakaway roping.
While the goats that contestants see during their state schedules aren’t docile, they’re neither as big nor as ornery as the goats used at the NJHFR. Farella first noticed the size and demeanor of NJHFR goats when his older brother, Jaxon, competed there. He described them as “feedlot goats.”
Struggling during his first NJHFR trip further opened Juddy’s eyes and led him to seek out a couple of bigger goats to practice with. He bought a couple of goats from Tia Edwards — who used to compete for Laramie County Community College when Reisdorfer coached there — and practiced his flanking and tying in his family’s arena.
“I was able to work on things with those harder goats and realized I needed to slow down and just make the tie,” Farella said. “I couldn’t rush through things, because I’d get into a speed jam.”
Farella and Lexus were just as dominant at nationals as they were at the state level. Farella won the first go in 9.69 seconds and the second in 8.88. He carried a nearly three-second lead into the final round.
“I was really comfortable with my lead heading into the finals,” Farella said. “I knew I just needed to make a smooth run like I had all season.”