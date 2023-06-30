CHEYENNE — Being forced to change goat tying horses right before the high school rodeo season started could have derailed Juddy Farella’s year.

Instead, Farella capped a dominant run with a championship at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, Georgia.


