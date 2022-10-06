It was back to winning for the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team, while the Cowgirls were the runner-up for the third consecutive weekend.

The Cowboys received production from all six points team members to roll their way to the Sheridan College rodeo team title. UW men amassed 770 points to easily outdistance both Laramie County Community College and Casper College, which scored 530 and 505, respectively.

