LARAMIE — For the first time during the combined fall and spring rodeo seasons, the University of Wyoming men’s team did not win a Central Rocky Mountain Region weekly competition. The Cowboys were second last weekend.
But just barely.
At the regional rodeo, hosted by Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Casper College was the first CRMR team other than the Cowboys to win a men’s team title. The T-Birds put together their best outing of the season, scoring a team-best 800 points to edge out the UW men by five points. Laramie County Community College was third with 489 points.
The Cowboys won half of the six men’s events at EWC and placed second in another. Casper College had five points team members score between 115 and 180 to use its overall depth to overtake the UW men.
The following are highlights for the UW men:
• Austin Hurlburt did not place among the top six in the opening round of tie-down roping, but he pulled through with the short go round’s top time to give him the overall average win;
• Brice Patterson won the short go and the average in bareback riding to win the event for the first time this season;
• Regional all-around leader Garrett Uptain won the opening round of saddle bronc riding and had the second-best mark in the short go to give him the win in the average;
• Chadron Coffield successfully threw down his steers for the fastest time in the opening round of steer wrestling, and he was second best in the short go for runner-up in the average;
• Cameron Jensen added to the team’s output tie-down to place among the top six in both runs. He finished second in the average;
• Donny Proffit won the opening round of bareback, but he did not mark in the short go and placed sixth in the average.
Among the non-points team members last weekend, UW’s Drake Amundson was fourth in the bareback average and Jaxson Mirabal placed third in saddle bronc and split third place in tie-down.
The Cowboys remain in control of the regional lead for the season and are nearing the 6,000-point mark for total team points. Through seven fall and spring competitions, the UW men have 5,930 points, owning a 900-point advantage over the second-place T-Birds club. LCCC is third in the CRMR standings at 2,705.
The Cowgirls’ stay atop the regional leaderboard lasted a week when the UW women placed third at EWC. Gillette College won with 385 points and reclaimed its CRMR lead. The host Lancers were second with 300 points and the Cowgirls had 280.
Gillette College leads the CRMR with 1,995 points, 70 ahead of the second-place Cowgirls. Casper College remained third at 1,350.
The three Cowgirls who scored points for the team were:
• Kelsey Lensegrav continued to give the Cowgirls a strong contingent in goat tying when she placed in both rounds to place second in the average;
• Riata Day added to her overall goat tying regional lead when she came through in the short go to give the Cowgirls fourth-place points in the overall average;
• Taylour Latham was the third Cowgirl to score points for the team by placing third in the breakaway roping’s short go, which put her fourth in the average.
A couple of non-points team members also placed in the weekend rodeo. Karson Bradley was fifth in the barrel racing average and Tatum Runner split sixth place in breakaway roping.
The UW team will hit the road this weekend for the Colorado State rodeo.