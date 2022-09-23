University of Wyoming UW Steamboat logo white

New season. Same result. Nothing has changed except some of the names.

Even with a new-look lineup this fall, the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team keeps dominating the Central Rocky Mountain Region. The Cowboys opened the fall schedule, picking up where they left off from last season’s record-breaking season, by taking the Chadron State College rodeo last weekend.

