LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team closed out its home rodeo with a record-setting performance.
The Cowboys tallied 870 points from their six-man points team Sunday afternoon for a team record en route to winning their annual Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo at the Hansen Livestock Teaching Arena.
The UW men topped the previous record of 865 points set last September in the season opener. It’s the fourth time in program history a Cowboys team surpassed the 800-point mark — three of those this season.
“Our men’s team had a special weekend setting a new school record,” UW coach Beau Clark said. “Rodeo has been at UW since 1940, and for this group to set a new school record at the home rodeo is a great accomplishment for the students. Achieving these milestones is a reflection of the support they give each other and all of the work they put into practice.”
Chadron State College and Casper College were second and third to the Cowboys during the weekend rodeo with 530 and 520 points, respectively.
The UW men’s and women’s teams are also the Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR) regular-season champions for the third straight season.
The Cowboys were the CRMR leader since the first fall rodeo and won seven of the nine rodeos during the fall and so far this spring.
The UW men have a nearly 2,000-point lead in the regional standings at 6,418.50 points, which could move them up to the No. 2 position nationally. Gillette College is second in the CRMR with 4,587 and Casper College is third with 4,053.50.
The Cowgirls, who swept all five fall rodeos and won three team titles this spring, also won the Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo women’s team title with 290 points. Gillette College and Casper College were second and third with 240 and 230, respectively.
The UW women have 3,169.65 points to extend their CRMR lead over Chadron State College, which has 1,795.84. The Cowgirls are ranked sixth nationally.
“I am beyond proud of all 54 students on our team,” Clark said. “This is a great group of people who work extremely hard to be successful.”
The final rodeo of the CRMR regular season is this weekend at Colorado State’s Skyline Stampede at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, Colorado. The College National Finals Rodeo is scheduled for June 13-19 at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
The Cowboys had two event winners last weekend. Seth Peterson won in tie-down roping and the rodeo’s all-around title by also placing second in steer wrestling. Donny Proffit continued to dominate the bareback riding event when he won Sunday.
UW’s Jase Staudt also placed in a pair of events, finishing second to Peterson in tie-down roping, and was sixth in team roping average. Teammate Garrett Uptain was third in bull riding average and added points in saddle bronc. Chadron Coffield was sixth in steer wrestling average and added points in team roping. Austin Hurlburt was fourth in steer wrestling average.
Two Cowgirls on the four-member women’s team scored team points, but it was enough to boost them to the overall team title for the home rodeo.
Led by Faith Hoffman, the two-event performer put together two strong goat-tying runs to win the average. She also split sixth in breakaway roping average for a total of 230 team points. The other 60 points were from Karson Bradley, who remained steady by placing fifth in barrel racing average.