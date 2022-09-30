LARAMIE — It was bound to happen at some point.
The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team had its first down weekend in nearly two years, as the Cowboys finished fourth last weekend at the Central Wyoming College rodeo in Riverton.
Casper College jumped at the opportunity to take the team title with 525 points, while the host Rustlers were the runners-up with 505. Eastern Wyoming College placed third with 485, while the Cowboys were 55 behind the Lancers.
After two weeks early in the five-rodeo fall season, the UW men lead the Central Rocky Mountain Region with 1,235, while Casper College sits second in the team standings with 985.
On the women’s side of the competition, the Cowgirls were the team runners-up for the second consecutive rodeo, finishing behind Gillette College both times. At the CWC rodeo, the Pronghorns won with 400, while the UW women compiled 253.3, and EWC was third at 158.
In a continuation of the opening Chadron State College rodeo in which the barrel racing competition was delayed until last Friday, the Gillette women officially won the opening rodeo at Chadron with 434, while the Cowgirls placed second at 290. For the season, the Pronghorns have totaled 834 to sit atop the CRMR leaderboard, while the UW women are second at 543.3.
At the CWC rodeo:
— UW’s Donny Proffit led the scoring output for the Cowboys when he took the bareback riding competition for the second straight weekend. His win was boosted when he won the short go to take the overall average.
— Teammate Brice Patterson placed third in the same event after winning the opening round. The pair combined to score 275 of the team’s total 430 points.
— Kaden Berger was third in the steer wrestling average, and teammate Cam Jensen placed fourth in the same event.
Three Cowgirls placed at the CWC rodeo:
— After being shut out the opening weekend, Faith Hoffman broke through at Riverton by taking second in goat tying to score nearly half the team’s points.
— Kodey Hoss placed for the first time as a member of the Cowgirls’ four-member points team, splitting third place in breakaway roping. She was aided by the second-fastest time in the short go.
— The final scoring came from Kelsey Lensegrav, who had the third-fastest time in the breakaway opening round, but she did not place in the overall average.
Several members of the men’s and women’s rodeo teams also did well last week, but they were not on the points teams selected before the weekend competition.
For the Cowboys, Drake Admundson and Colton Farrow were fourth and fifth, respectively, in bareback; and team-roping partners Stratton Kohr and Quincy Reynolds were fifth in the average.
Placing for the UW women were Halle Hladky, who won the barrel racing, while teammate Sage Kohr was third. Makenzi Scott and Emme Norsworthy, were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the same event. Kohr also won the breakaway roping.
Sheridan College hosts the next CRMR competition this weekend.
