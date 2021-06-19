CASPER — Four University of Wyoming Cowboys had one final shot of qualifying for Saturday night’s College National Finals Rodeo’s short go. Two of them came through, and both had different reactions.
Seth Peterson saved his best runs of the week on consecutive nights at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Peterson, the all-around Central Rocky Mountain Region two-time champion, wowed the crowd once again when he had the best time in the final night of steer wrestling, bulldogging his steer in 4.8 seconds, tying him for the third-best time in the third go. That left him with a three-head 24 seconds, putting him sixth in the average going into the short go.
Peterson kept getting better as the week progressed. He credits his new horse, Coors — grey in color who the Minot, North Dakota, senior calls his “Silver Bullet” — with performing double-duty in steer wrestling and tie-down roping.
“I’ve always had high expectations of myself and have always wanted to compete at the highest level that I can. And then, I know that I needed one more solid run for the short go,” Peterson said. “I was little slow getting out but my horse finished strong.”
Once Peterson dismounted and secured the steer’s horns, it was just a matter of seconds before the UW bulldogger turned the steer over getting the four hooves pointing to the ceiling as required for a required mark.
Peterson and Coors earlier in the morning won a round at a nearby rodeo, a warmup to his Friday night’s performance.
During Thursday’s performance, Peterson was already out of the running for the short go in tie-down roping. But he made the most of his final collegiate run in that event when the roar of the partisan Wyoming crowd erupted after he stopped the clock at 7.7 seconds — tying for the best time of the weeklong rodeo to that point. What could have been if he had tied his second calf, but Peterson didn’t dwell on that — he was left grinning on his final rope of his UW career.
“I was a little mad at myself in the second round for not tying my calf and not doing my job,” Peterson said. “So, I came out (Thursday night) knowing that I drew a good calf. I knew I was going to do my job, I stayed within myself and it worked out. My horse gave me the best shot I could and it was awesome.”
Peterson knew he was out of the average and had the mindset that he was going out with one last shot of redeeming himself.
“I was going all for nothing out there — I was going for first to last; it was a one-head rodeo for me,” he said. “I’ve had a few better than 7.7, but nothing like this on such a big stage as here.”
Teammate Garrett Uptain had a different reaction to his own performance on Friday night: He knows he missed out in taking the national saddle bronc lead.
Uptain entered his final third-round performance third in the average, and when he got up on Jerry’s Delight, he knew the lead was his for the taking. But, his lowest score of the week — 69 points — left him disappointed in himself. He knew he left a lot of points on the table.
“I had a chance on a really good horse and I just completely underperformed,” Uptain said. He added that he should have given his horse more rein, which cause Jerry’s Delight to pull on the Craig, Colorado, senior throwing his momentum off.
His disappointing ride left him fourth in the three-round average with 220 points, 11 points out of first place. He has one shot left for a national title. His goal remains the same as when he won the regional saddle bronc title this past season.
“Go win this thing,” he said.
After an opening round miss, Jase Staudt and partner JC Flake of Gillette College got better in the final two runs of team roping that gave the pair a ticket to Saturday’s short go. The team had their best effort of the week with the final round’s second best time at 5.4 seconds. They had an accumulative time of 15.9 on two successful ropes.
Donny Proffit was teetering on the brink of qualifying for bareback riding’s short go when he scored just 67.5 points — his lowest of the week — on a ride that didn’t go smoothly for the Kemmerer UW team member. His 216 points was good enough to tie time him for 12th in the average. Just the top 12 marks/times earn individuals a bid at the short go.
The fifth UW Cowboy to qualify was Chadron Coffield, of Yuma, Colorado, who placed fourth in the steer wrestling competition. He completed his third round earlier in the week.
UW Cowgirl Taylour Latham had to wait out the entire week to know if she qualified for Saturday’s short go in goat tying, and she did. The junior from Roosevelt, Utah, will enter the final round seeded 10th.
Also during Thursday’s performance, Faith Hoffman suffered a major blow of reaching Saturday’s short go in breakaway roping. Entering Thursday night, the Kiowa, Colorado, senior was sitting fifth in the average at 5.5 seconds on two runs. All she needed was a third tie.
It didn’t happen.
Hoffman was good coming out of the box, threw a nice rope, but her calf ran right through the loop for a no-time. That ended the CRMR’s all-around champion’s career for the UW Cowgirl. She slipped down the goat-tying standings to 14th in the average, eliminating her from short go contention.
Karson Bradley is the second Cowgirl to qualify for the short go when the Big Piney barrel racer clocked in at 14.52 when she finished her third round Thursday night. Her 33.28 average gives her a seventh seed for her second CNFR short go qualification.