CHEYENNE – Bull rider Brenson Bartlett recorded scores all three times he left the chute, and finished eighth at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa.
The 14-year-old from Cheyenne finished with an aggregate score of 194 points. He was eighth in the finals with 64.5 points, 13th in the second go-round with 66.5 and 25th in the first with 63.
Dalton Willis, 14, of Cheyenne captured 14th overall. He was eighth in the second go with 69 points, and 60th in the first round with 60.
Jaxon Farella and Trigg Thompson placed 40th in team roping with a time of 13.7 seconds. That was the Cheyenne residents’ time that earned them 21st in the second go-round.
Farella, 15, also placed 27th in tie-down roping with an aggregate time of 35.02 seconds. He took 24th in the second go with a time of 13.16 seconds, and 47th in the first round at 21.86 seconds.
Farella and Gillette’s Ava Reno took 51st in ribbon roping with a time of 30.24 seconds.
Yoder’s Hadley Thompson won the girls breakaway roping aggregate title by clocking in at 10.4 seconds on three runs. Gillette’s Rickie Jo Rourke placed sixth in barrel racing (46.877 seconds). Laramie’s Glade Parker placed ninth in boys breakaway roping (11.36). Tyson Schmelzle of Gillette scored 190 points to finish 10th in bareback steer riding.