CHEYENNE – To say that Hayden Madsen is entering the College National Finals rodeo with a head of steam would be an understatement.
After her season started got off to a rocky start, the Laramie County Community College junior quickly shifted gears. Out of her 485 season points, 430 of those came in the final four rodeos of the season. She shot up the standings and finished in the top spot of the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s breakaway roping standings, becoming a region champion.
“As time went on, I wasn’t really getting the job done. I was doing good in the long-go (rounds), but wasn’t really finishing in the short-go, and at that point, I really had nothing to lose,” she said. “So, I was like, ‘I gotta let it all hang out, and if it works, it works.’ I just started having more fun.”
Madsen said the second-to-last rodeo of the season at Casper College was when she came to the realization that she had found her groove. She timed in at 5.9 seconds to win that rodeo. It was almost always about making sure her head was in the right spot. Paired with just having fun, she became more relaxed when she was roping.
That’s what she’s hoping to continue to do starting Sunday at the Wyoming Center in Casper in her first trip to the CNFR.
“Casper is when I realized that practice always goes good, and I’m always capable. I really started to work on telling myself that I could do it and hyping myself up,” she said. “Pretty much wherever you have to go, you have to get right in the head first. You can practice all you want, but if your head isn’t in the right spot, it doesn’t really matter.”
Classmate Payton Feyder finished second at the Casper College rodeo, timing in at 6.6 seconds. Roping alongside Feyder all season has only made Madsen better, she said. The duo pushed themselves to secure two of the three CNFR spots from the Central Rocky Mountain Region. They also helped the LCCC women finish third in the final team standings.
“Being able to practice here every single day together, and being able to boost each other up (at CNFR), that’ll be even more fun,” Madsen said. “Payton ropes outstanding, so that just drives me to be better. You’re only as good as your competition.”
Although it’s her first appearance, this isn’t the first time Madsen has qualified for the CNFR. In 2020, she earned a chance to compete on the national stage, but that opportunity was scrapped because of COVID-19. Madsen nearly secured a spot to also compete for an all-around title this year, but barely missed out after not recording a time during her goat-tying run in the final rodeo of the season at the University of Wyoming’s Laramie River Rendezvous.
The missed chance doesn’t necessarily give her a chip on her shoulder. She just enjoys the process too much to let it bother her.
“It sucks, but I just have fun doing it all,” the Garland, Utah, product said. “We’ve done the hard part. Now it’s just time to go have fun and see all of our hard work pay off.”
Madsen understands the level she needs to compete at CNFR, even though she has never been there as a competitor. It’s the level she’s been competing at during the last stretch of the season.
It just goes back to having fun and “letting it all hang out.”
“She just relaxed there at the end, and knew what she had to do, and showed up and took care of business every weekend,” LCCC coach Seth Glause said. “She just really wanted to win and made it happen. She has nice horses, and scored sharp and roped well, and that’s what it takes every week.”