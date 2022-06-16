CASPER — Two days before the start of the fall rodeo season, University of Wyoming’s Kelsey Lensegrav’s goat-tying horse developed a serious abscess in its back hoof. The veterinarian had to drill into the hoof to drain it and she was left without a horse for the remainder of the semester.
Lensegrav turned to a horse her family earlier purchased and rode “Cosmo” just once before the season started. It turned out to be a “train wreck,” Lensegrav said.
Forward to this week: Cosmo and Lensegrav are on the edge of qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo short go Saturday night at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Two of her teammates — Faith Hoffman and Riata Day also are knocking on the door.
During Wednesday night’s performance, Lensegrav rode Cosmo to their third straight successful goat-tying run. The Cowgirl team member’s goal this week was just to get better each round, and she did. Lensegrav opened with a seven-second time, lowered it to 6.8 and finished with a 6.6 Wednesday night for a three-run total time of 20.4 to move her ninth in the average.
“That was my plan coming in — to be better each round — and nothing feels better than a plan coming together,” Lensegrav said. “After that first practice, Cosmo was honest and he just kept getting better and better.”
So good in fact, Lensegrav placed in the average in each of the five spring rodeo’s to finish among the top four goat-tying competitors in the region.
Hoffman and the team’s fourth CNFR qualifier in goat tying, Taylour Latham, completed their third runs Wednesday night.
Hoffman was the first one up among her teammates and completed a seven-second run to give her a 21.6 total time on three runs. Earlier in the week, she tied for the second-best time in the opener but her overall time will keep her out of the top 12. She is currently 15th.
Latham recorded a 6.1 in her first run, but suffered a no-time in the second when her goat kicked out of its tie. Latham, however, added to her teammates’ points when she blazed to a 6.1 mark, tying the third round’s top time with two days of competition left.
Day completes her third run Friday, and is still close enough to be among the top 12 to advance to the short go. This week’s goat-tying competition is tight with nearly a dozen more competitors all vying to get into the top 12.
Entering Wednesday’s performance, the Cowgirls were sixth in the team standings.
The only UW men’s team member competing Wednesday night was tie-down roper Chadron Coffield, who wrapped up his CNFR week with his best time of 8.3 on a clean run. He opened the week with a 13.3 on his first head and didn’t get a time recorded in the second round. His Wednesday time is currently the third round’s best, but two nights of calf roping remain this week.