Two University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team members were sitting high and in contention for short go bids after two rounds. The third was not kind to the Cowboys’ pair Tuesday night at the College National Finals Rodeo at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Cam Jensen and Donny Proffit were ranked in the top nine in their respective events after the second round and needed qualified rides/runs to be among the week’s top 12 to advance to the championship round. It did not happen
Jensen entered the start of the third round sixth in the steer wrestling average. His third-round steer broke quickly out of the box and never let up. Halfway down the arena Jensen and his hazer, teammate Chadron Coffield, had to play catch up the rest of the way. Jensen tried to catch up to the steer as it circled back the opposite way, but the Cowboy competitor never made it.
He recorded times of 6.7 and 5.8 seconds in his first two rounds.
For Proffit, the probability of reaching Saturday’s short go more than likely ended when he was bucked off 3.4 seconds into his bareback bronc ride on hard-bucking Golden Girl, a horse known for getting riders high scores — if they can complete the eight-second ride.
Proffit was coming off the second round’s second-best mark of 79.5 points earlier in the day in the second slack session. He entered the third round with 151 points on two, good for ninth in the average and a great shot for making the short go.
Golden Girl was not about to give in. Once the bronc broke out of the chute, Proffit spurred high on the horse’s neck. But from there, the UW Cowboy — who was second in the bareback riding standings in the region this past season — could not regain control and was immediately tossed onto the arena dirt.