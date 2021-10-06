Even with its lowest output of the season, the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team captured its fourth straight title to open the fall schedule.
With one more fall rodeo before the winter break during the 10-rodeo season, the Cowboys are in complete control of the Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR) after they won the team title in Riverton Sunday at the Central Wyoming College (CWC) rodeo.
The Cowboys strung together another balanced effort with 815 points — their lowest total of the season but still good enough to outdistance the remaining regional field.
Second place went to Casper College with 650 points and Laramie County Community College (LCCC) was third with 310 points.
For the season, the Cowboys are sure to keep their lead as the national leader in the overall team points race. Going into the weekend, the UW men were atop the national standings with a 306-point lead over second-place Montana State University.
Seeking their fourth straight CRMR title, the Cowboys have a comfortable lead going into the last regional rodeo at Lamar, Colorado, this weekend with 3,605 points, nearly doubling second-place Casper College’s total of 1,810 points. Sitting third in the regional standings is LCCC with 1,610.
UW had a pair of event winners last weekend among the six-man points team — and both were bronc riders.
Kemmerer’s Donny Proffit won bareback riding, almost pulling off another two-round and average win. He split the opening round, recorded the short go round’s best mark and took the overall average.
Teammate Garrett Uptain, of Craig, Colorado, had the saddle bronc riding’s second-best marks in the opening and short go, good enough to win the average.
Proffit and Uptain lead the region in their respective bronc riding events.
The Cowboys received production from the entire points team over the weekend:
• Chadron Coffield, from Yuma, Colorado, was third in the calf roping average after recording the second-fastest run in the short go.
• Austin Hurlburt, of Norfork, Nebraska, was the Cowboys’ top individual scorer when he placed in two separate events. He was second in the overall steer wrestling average after notching the second-best times in both rounds. He also placed fifth in the calf roping average.
• Cameron Jensen, from Hyannis, Nebraska, also scored points in a pair of events. He was fifth in tie-down roping and added points in team roping with partner Tanner Whetham, from Chadron State College, but the pair did not place in the average.
• Brice Patterson, of Bozeman, Montana, rounded out the scoring after finishing third in the saddle bronc average.
“Overall, the boys did awesome and continued to compete at a high level,” UW coach Beau Clark said in a press release. “We were really excited for Jaxson Mirabel, who had a great weekend in steer wrestling and tie down.”
Mirabel, from Magdalena, New Mexico, was fourth and fifth, respectively, in the two events. He was not a member of the UW men’s points team.
The UW women had a tough go over the weekend and failed to score any points. Going scoreless dropped the Cowgirls from second in the regional standings to fourth place with 810 points.
Gillette College, which won the CWC rodeo with 500 points, opened a comfortable CRMR lead with 1,275 points through four fall rodeos.
Second is Casper College with 1,025 points, and LCCC is third at 868.
A trio of Cowgirls, all from Wyoming and not on the four-member points team, had a good weekend rodeo.
Makenna Balkenbush, from Sheridan, was the barrel racing runner-up, and teammate Halle Hladky, of Gillette, was one place behind her teammate. Jackson’s Hailey Hardeman placed second in breakaway roping.