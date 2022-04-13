LARAMIE — It’s fitting the University of Wyoming men’s team hosts its home rodeo next weekend as the four-time defending Central Rocky Mountain Region champion.
Even though the Cowboys have an insurmountable regional lead the past month, it is now safe to say the UW men have added a fourth straight CRMR title — in dominating fashion — more so than the three previous title runs.
Leading since the start last September to now, the Cowboys won eight of nine competitions during the combined fall and spring seasons. This title run has been the most successful one yet, with coach Beau Clark’s club amassing 7,545 points, which could be a school record. More than 2,400 points in a distant second is Casper College with one rodeo left in the regular season: the Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo scheduled Friday through Sunday at Hansen Livestock Teaching Arena.
The Cowboys are the only team eclipsing the 900-point barrier so far this season at a single rodeo, and they have done it three times, including the Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days rodeo last weekend hosted by Casper College.
UW won with 910 total team points. The host T-Birds scored 485 and Gillette College was third with 270.
All six members of the UW men’s points team contributed to the win, including a pair of event winners. All six points team members scored in triple digits:
— All-around runner-up Cameron Jensen racked up 240 points by securing the top short go time for the tie-down roping average. He also scored fifth-place points in steer wrestling.
— Donny Proffit returned to his bareback winning ways by marking an 80 in his short go re-ride to win the average.
— Brice Patterson took the opening round of bareback, had the second-best mark in the short go, and was second in the average to Proffit. The two roommates are staging a battle for the regional bareback title. Patterson has a slim 35-point lead over Proffit, the defending event champion.
— Regional all-around leader Garrett Uptain scored points in two events for the Cowboys. He was fourth in the saddle bronc average and had the third-best mark in the opening round of bull riding, but he did not place in the average.
— Chadron Coffield topped the tie-down field in the opening round and settled for fourth in the average.
— Austin Hurlburt had back-to-back fourth-place times in steer wrestling, which was good enough to give him third in the bulldogging average.
UW non-points team members also placed in Casper. Drake Amundson was third in bareback and Colton Farrow was sixth in the same event; David Gallagher won the steer wrestling and placed third in tie-down roping; and Jaxson Mirabal placed fourth in saddle bronc.
The Cowgirls also can win their fourth straight CRMR team title, but it will come down to the final home rodeo.
Despite finishing fifth at Casper College last weekend, the Cowgirls maintained their slim regional team lead over second-place Gillette College. Through nine rodeos, the Cowgirls have 2,385 points. The Pronghorns are just 190s back and sitting in third is Casper College with 1,845.
The top two teams in the region in the men’s and women’s divisions advance to the College National Finals Rodeo scheduled for June in Casper.
Laramie County Community College’s women’s team won for the second time this season at the Casper College rodeo with 420 points. Sheridan College was second with 245, Gillette College and Northeastern Junior College split third place with 200 and the Cowgirls were fifth with 140.
Kelsey Lensegrav accumulated 120 individual points for the UW women, steadily placing fourth in both goat tying rounds for fourth in the average. The only other team member to score points was Taylour Latham, who recorded the fifth-best time in the goat tying short go.
Non-points team members Sydney Adamson was the breakaway roping runner-up; Reata Beck was fourth in goat tying; and Halle Hladky split sixth in breakaway roping.