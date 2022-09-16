LARAMIE — After winning four straight Central Rocky Mountain Region titles, the University of Wyoming rodeo teams want to take it to the next level.

“We know how to win the region, and this group is as talented and as important as any of the ones before them. I know they can do that,” says Beau Clark, who has won the CRMR with both the men’s and women’s programs in each of his four years at UW, in a news release. “I’ll trade a regional championship for the preparation it takes to win the nation. I don’t know what will happen along the way, but it is not our focus to be the best in the region — we want to be the best in the nation.”

