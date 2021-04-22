LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming rodeo teams are in solid position to securing the men’s and women’s Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR) titles for the third straight season.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls, coached by Beau Clark, have large leads in the team standings after last weekend’s strong performances at Casper College’s Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo.
There are two more rodeos left in the 10-event season combining the fall and spring schedules: UW’s Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo Friday-Sunday at Hansen Livestock Teaching Arena; Colorado State’s Skyline Stampede April 30-May 2 at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, Colorado.
The Cowboys own a 1,376.5-point lead over Gillette College, while the women are running away with a 1,213.35-point advantage over runner-up Chadron State College (CSC).
The Cowgirls had their most complete performance of the season in rolling up 500 team points to capture the Casper College rodeo. Chadron State was second with 180, followed by Colorado State (CSU) at 165 and Laramie County Community College (LCCC) at 160.
Gillette College won the men’s rodeo in Casper with 470 points and Wyoming was a close second at 420. Casper College was third at 405, followed by CSC at 395 and LCCC at 335.
The Cowgirls had one individual event champion at the Casper College rodeo, Faith Hoffman in breakaway roping. The Cowboys were led by wins from Donny Proffit in bareback riding and Seth Peterson in steer wrestling.
UW women’s results
— Karson Bradley was third in the barrel racing average to score 125 team points.
— Hoffman won the breakaway roping average to score 150 team points.
— Kelsey Lensegrav split sixth in goat tying, added breakaway roping points and scored 60 team points.
— Jacey Thompson was fourth in the team roping average and added 60 points in goat tying to score 165 team points.
UW men’s results
— Peterson won the steer wrestling title and scored 135 team points.
— Proffit took the bareback riding event and scored 175 team points.
— Jase Staudt was the tie-down roping runner-up and scored 110 team points.
Top-five men’s regional standings
1. UW, 5,548.5; 2. Gillette College, 4,172; 3. Casper College, 3,533.5; 4. LCCC, 2,400.96; 5. CSC, 2,119.66.
Top-five women’s regional standings
1. UW, 2,879.59; 2. CSC, 1,665.84; 3. LCCC, 1,045; 4. Gillette College, 1,030.33; 5. CSU, 850.