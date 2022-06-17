CASPER — It’s a good thing Austin Hurlburt took a couple days off to go back to his home state in Nebraska to not think about his final steer wrestling run at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. The University of Wyoming Cowboy competed in a couple of pro steer wrestling competitions near his Norfolk, Nebraska hometown and returned Thursday afternoon just in time to record his strongest CNFR bulldogging run of the week, when he wrestled his steer in 5.1 seconds. That elevated him to fourth in the average with a three-round time of 19 seconds. Another UW team member is sitting right there in own his short go bid. Brice Patterson had a 70-point bareback ride earlier in the evening, giving him 215.5 total points on three head, putting him eighth in the average. Being gone for two days not knowing what was going on in the CNFR’s third round actually helped Hurlburt. He said he knew if he recorded a good time he would be in decent shape in the average. It turned out to be better than expected. “My mind is still kind of racing,” as he tried to comprehend that he will more than likely qualify for his first short go. “It was just nice to get away, relax and to hang out with some pro guys. I haven’t been back to the college finals since my freshman year and have not had any luck making it back. It would be my first time in the short go and I’m excited. The stands should be packed and it will be fun.” It was not the ride that Patterson was looking for, but the UW bareback rider scored enough points to stay in the average. Now, it’s wait and see if he secures a short go bid for Saturday. But, one more section of riders remain that can bump him from the top 12. That is the magic number competitors needed to secure automatic bids for the short go round. During his ride, Good Times stumbled a bit, throwing Patterson’s timing off. He recovered enough for a qualified ride. “That horse was pretty dang strong and I knew that coming in,” Patterson said. “But it was not the high points I was hoping for.” He was up on his final steer wrestling run Friday night, but his eyes would be on the bronc riding competition. “It’s sit on your pockets and then the (scoring) sheets will come out for how I ended up in the bareback riding,” he added. UW team member, Garrett Uptain finished his three rounds of saddle bronc competition when he rode Lone Bear to 63 points. He won the regional bareback riding title this past season, had a tough week. He scored just 61.5 in his opening ride and was tossed in the second round. He finished with 124.5 on three head. He had one more bull to ride Friday night; he has yet to mark on two head.
