LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team won the Central Rocky Mountain Region title for the fourth straight year about two months ago.
It took the Cowgirls a little longer to match their Cowboys counterparts — the final weekend of the regular season.
The top two CRMR men’s and women’s teams, and the top three individuals in each event, earn automatic bids for the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-17 in Casper.
The UW women scored enough points last weekend at the home Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo for third place, and more importantly, stretched their slim lead over second-place Gillette College in the final CRMR standings.
The UW women’s 175 points were enough to boost the Cowgirls to their fourth consecutive CRMR team title in UW coach Beau Clark’s first four years at the helm of the university’s rodeo program. The Cowgirls tallied 2,560 points during the 10-event fall/spring season to give the team a 365-point cushion over second-place Gillette College, which did not score points in the final regular season rodeo. Just 35 points behind the Pronghorns was Laramie County Community College; Eastern Wyoming College was a close fourth with 1,938; and Casper College finished fifth with 1,915.
The LCCC women won the final rodeo with 245 points, and EWC was second at 210.
The Cowboys scored 800 points or better nine times in 10 rodeos this season, including 805 to finish the regular season Sunday afternoon. Second went to Casper College with 480, and LCCC had 400.
The UW men added to their overall national lead, breaking the 8,000-point level with a school record 8,350 points, easily outdistancing CRMR runner-up Gillette College by 2,680. Rounding out the top five for the year were LCCC with 3,730 for third place; Gillette College finished fourth at 2,640; and Sheridan College placed fifth with 1,780.
During Sunday’s final home rodeo, everyone on the Cowboys’ points team scored:
— In a season-long battle between teammates, Brice Patterson and Donny Proffit went ride-for-ride in the bareback competition. Patterson put up 83 points on his first ride, and just two points back was Proffit. During Sunday’s short go, Proffit first turned in the weekend’s top mark, scoring an 85 to briefly take the lead in the average. But not to be outdone, Patterson matched his teammate’s score to take over the average, winning by two points over his teammate.
“We just push each other so much just to be better. If Donny scores 90 points on a horse, I just hope I’m 91,” Patterson says of the friendly rivalry in a news release. “Just to dominate in the region this year like we did is just so special. It’s a clean slate for us at the college finals up in Casper, and I hope we can roll in there, be ready to battle and give it all we can.”
— Chadron Coffield put together two solid steer wrestling runs, recording the second-fastest times on both heads to finish as the bulldogging runner-up in the average.
— Saddle bronc rider Garrett Uptain won the opening round, then had the third-best mark in the short go to place second in the average.
— Cameron Jensen and partner Tanner Whetham, of Chadron State College, were fourth in the team roping average on the strength of tying for the second-best time in the opening round with two other teams. Jensen also won the opening round in bulldogging, but came up with a no time in the short go.
— Austin Hurlburt scored the final five points for the Cowboys by splitting sixth in the opening round of steer wrestling.
For the women during the home rodeo:
— Teammates Kelsey Lensegrav and Reata Beck came from the sixth- and seventh-seed positions to finish second and third in the goat tying average, respectively. Lensegrav won the short go with the round’s top time, while Beck was third in the finals.
— In the same event, teammate Taylour Latham split the top time in the opening round, but she could not get her tie to stay and had to settle for a no time in the short go.
UW non-points team members also performed well during the home rodeo. Makenna Balkenbush placed third in the breakaway roping average; Halle Hladky was the barrel racing runner-up; Stratton Kohr won the tie-down roping competition; and Natalie Leisinger placed fifth in goat tying.
For the season, the UW Cowboys did well in the final CRMR individual standings:
— Four UW teammates, led by Patterson, dominated the all-around, which goes to an individual who has scored qualifying points in two or more events throughout the season. Patterson totaled 1,915, followed by Uptain with 1,860; Jensen was third with 1,070; and Coffield placed fourth at 1,040.
— Sunday’s win gave Patterson the regional bareback riding title, and he also retained his lead in the overall national standings. Proffit finished second to his Laramie roommate in both the regional and national standings in a tight finish. Patterson scored 1,545, while Proffit put up 1,490.
— Uptain, the national saddle bronc points leader, maintained that position to win the regional title with 1,400, a nearly 300-point advantage over second-place Casper College’s Quinten Taylor. Uptain also finished third in bull riding with 460, while Sheridan College’s Coby Johnson won the regional title with 590.
— A pair of UW teammates swept the top two steer wrestling places. Hurlburt topped Jensen, with the pair scoring 585 and 490, respectively.
— Coffield placed first in tie-down roping with 540 to edge Gillette College’s Myles Kenzy by 50.
The only event the UW men did not have an individual placer among the top three in the region was in team roping.
The Cowgirls had two teammates place among the top three in the final goat tying standings. Riata Day was the event’s runner-up with 595, while Latham was just 10 back. Lensegrav was a close fourth with 510.
The Cowgirls did not finish among the top three in breakaway roping or barrel racing.