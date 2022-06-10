LARAMIE — In 1961, John F. Kennedy’s presidency had just begun; classics “Gunsmoke” and “The Guns of Navarone” dominated black and white televisions and movie box offices nationally; and gas was just 31 cents per gallon.
That year also is the last and only time the University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team won a collegiate national title. Now, decades later, the UW Cowboys will attempt to end the 61-year championship drought when the College National Finals Rodeo begins its seven-day run Sunday at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center.
The UW men are coming off a dominant season, winning nine of 10 Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeos while accumulating a school-record 8,350 points, second nationally only to Missouri Valley College’s 9,065 points.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will send full six- and four-member teams, respectively, to the CNFR; both repeated as CRMR team champions for the fourth consecutive season. The top two men’s and women’s teams, and the top three individuals in each event, from each region earn automatic bids to college rodeo’s main event.
“I am confident we have one of the better teams going to the CNFR. The men are capable of winning it, and I’m optimistic we have a good chance,” UW coach Beau Clark, who has won regional titles in each of his four years leading the program, said in a news release. “There are some really good teams going to the CNFR, and it won’t be easy for anyone to win the men’s national championship. In rodeo, you need a lot of try, talent and a little bit of luck. Hopefully, the ball bounces our way next week.”
Experience is what will guide how the Cowboys do at the CNFR. Five of the six team members have finals rodeo experience — Chadron Coffield, of Yuma, Colorado, in tie-down roping; Austin Hurlburt, from Norfolk, Nebraska, in steer wrestling; Cameron Jensen, of Hyannis, Nebraska, in steer wrestling; Kemmerer’s Donny Proffit in bareback riding; and Garrett Uptain, from Craig, Colorado, in saddle bronc and bull riding.
This will be the first CNFR experience for Brice Patterson, from Bozeman, Montana. He will compete in bareback riding and steer wrestling.
Clark says this is the most balanced UW men’s team he has had, with three roughstock and three timed event qualifiers.
“I think their maturity, experience and competitive nature are what really help them succeed. They compete with each other all the time in practice, and that has pushed them to where they are,” he said. “Also, they are a tight group, and they want to succeed and see each other succeed. Rodeo is individual, but it helps to be surrounded by great people who are pulling for you. We are hoping that their experience will be a benefit to their success at the CNFR.”
Uptain is the national points leader in saddle bronc heading into the CNFR, while Patterson is the No. 2-ranked bareback rider. Patterson accumulated the third-most all-around points nationally, and Uptain was fourth. Proffit put up enough points in bareback to rank fourth nationally. As a team, the Cowboys have eight scoring opportunities in the six men’s events at the CNFR — opening the door for the team to score points.
“It would be great to win it. I would be most happy for the boys; they are deserving because of the effort they put into college rodeo,” Clark said. “And I would be happy for all of the people who support UW rodeo. We have a great support group that rallies behind the team; it would be awesome for them, as well.”
The Cowgirls rebounded in the second half of the season to come back from third place at the halfway point. They needed to win the final home rodeo to win their fourth straight regional title.
The UW women did not have any CRMR event champions but used an experienced, balanced group to have another successful season. However, the four-member team all will compete in just one event at the CNFR — goat tying. The four qualifiers are Riata Day, of Fleming, Colorado; Taylour Latham, from Lapoint, Utah; Faith Hoffman, of Kiowa, Colorado; and Kelsey Lensegrav, from Interior, South Dakota.
“The bonus for us is that all of them are going in an event that they are really good at — goat tying is their best event,” Clark said. “It’s maybe the most exciting women’s event to watch at the college finals because of how athletic the girls are who make the CNFR.”
All four women have CNFR experience and, at one time, all have won individual event regional titles, either at UW or from other programs from which they transferred after two years. Clark says it was a tough decision to select the four-member CNFR team.
“When (assistant coach) Casey Reimler-Sellers and I talked about the women’s team, it was so close that we took everything into account — grades, work ethic, leadership, commitment to the CNFR and experience,” Clark said. “We are excited about the team we are taking and what they are capable of when they get there. It should be fun watching them compete. All of them are capable of winning rounds and making the short round.”
Two sessions of “Bulls, Broncs and Breakaway” open the CNFR at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by slack at 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Tuesday session at 7 p.m. begins the first of five nightly performances. The short go finals, featuring the top 12 individuals in both the men’s and women’s events, begin at 7 p.m. June 18.