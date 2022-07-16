CHEYENNE − Cory James Bomhoff spent the winter recovering from a broken right elbow he suffered during a wrestling tournament in North Platte, Nebraska.
The injury required a screw to be inserted into the same arm he throws a rope with. That screw remains today.
Having his junior wrestling season at Cheyenne Central end almost as soon as it started gave Bomhoff plenty of time to think. The tie-down roper knew he was losing strength in his right arm while it was in a sling. He wasn’t sure how that would impact his roping, but he decided he was going to do whatever it took to earn a spot in the National High School Finals Rodeo.
“It was hard coming off being injured and not able to practice all winter,” Bomhoff said. “I knew I was going to have to grind my butt off the entire spring, draw some good calves and have some good runs.
“I focused on getting the calves roped and letting the rest come. That’s something my dad always tells me to do.”
Eight of Bomhoff’s 13 top-five finishes came during the spring portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s season. That included a pair of runner-up placings at the state finals. Those efforts put him first in the aggregate and helped him leap from fifth in the season standings entering the state finals to second when all was said and done.
Bomhoff will compete at the NHSFR on Monday morning and Friday evening in Gillette.
Bomhoff’s aggregate win was his second victory of the season. He also had the top time at the Saturday portion of the WYHSRA’s stop in Casper. He was a runner-up four times, third three times and fourth on three other occasions.
Bomhoff credits his work ethic for helping him knock off the rust his injury caused.
“I felt like whoever worked the hardest was going to go to nationals,” he said.
He spent two hours in his family’s arena each night. He made practice runs on the 12 head of calves they own. When he wasn’t roping his way through full runs, Bomhoff practiced tying on a post in an effort to make the movements second nature.
He also practiced scoring by backing his horse into the box, releasing a calf from the chute and watching it take off.
“You want your horse to know that it’s OK to just stand there, and they don’t immediately have to start running after the calf,” Bomhoff said. “There’s a lot of horsemanship that goes into rodeoing, and scoring is part of it.”
Bomhoff is a two-time Class 4A state tournament qualifier on the wrestling mat. He also was a standout baseball player, manning second base for his traveling team before hanging up his cleats a few years ago.
“I started regularly winning checks rodeoing when I was about 13, and I thought my future was probably in roping instead of baseball,” Bomhoff said. “I decided I could make more money roping than playing baseball, so I started focusing on that.”
Bomhoff knows there will be some butterflies working their way around his stomach when he backs into the box at the NHSFR. However, he hopes his experience at the junior high national finals and other national level events like Mike Johnson Vegas Tuffest will help put him at ease.
“Nerves will get you, but I feel like I’ve been there before, and I’m prepared and ready to go win,” he said.