LARAMIE — With just one more Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo left on the season, the University of Wyoming men’s team has wrapped up its fourth straight regional rodeo title, while the Cowgirls still have an outside shot of pulling off the same feat.

The Cowboys scored a spring-best 750 points for the third straight CRMR competition last weekend in taking Casper College’s annual Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo. It marked the seventh time in nine fall and spring competitions that the UW men have come away with a team title.


