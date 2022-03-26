It took was one dominating performance for the University of Wyoming women’s rodeo team to climb into first place in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, while the Cowboys started from where they left off in the fall to keep winning.
The Cowgirls overwhelmed the field in taking the first rodeo of the spring season last weekend at Gillette College. The Cowgirls won one event and placed second in three others to tally 640 points and outdistance runner-up Northeastern Junior College, which had 230 points. Eastern Wyoming College was third with 185 points.
The win helped the UW women vault from third place in the regional standings after the fall season into first place. The Cowgirls have 1,645 points through six of 10 rodeos in the combined seasons. Gillette, the fall season break’s CRMR leader, slipped to second place with 1,610. Casper College moved to third with 1,330.
The UW men won their sixth straight rodeo, taking the Gillette College rodeo team title with 645 points to edge Casper College, which was 35 behind the Cowboys. The host Pronghorns were the third-place team with 275.
The Cowboys added to their season-long dominance of the region and have 5,135 points with four remaining events still left for the season. Casper College and Laramie County Community College remained second and third, respectively, with 3,230 and 2,225.
Kelsey Lensegrav returned to the UW women’s points team after a two-year absence from the starting lineup. She was a member of the women’s points team her first two seasons at UW.
Lensegrav placed second in all three women’s events — barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying — to score 360 of the team’s total. She easily won the women’s all-around during the weekend.
“The women’s team had a great weekend, and I’m really happy for Kelsey Lensegrav,” UW coach Beau Clark said in a press release. “Last fall was a huge challenge for her as she had to overcome an illness and, then, she lost her great barrel horse at Cheyenne at the LCCC rodeo.”
All four UW women’s points team members scored at the Gillette College rodeo:
— Riata Day won the goat-tying short go to propel her to first place in the average.
— Faith Hoffman took the opening round of goat tying but did not record a time in the short go, leaving her sixth in the average.
— Taylour Latham split third in the opening round of the goat-tying competition, but she did not have a time in the short go, which kept her out of the average.
“The success of the women’s team is not only from the girls on the points team, but the team, as a whole, is working really hard, and it’s nice to see some success at the first rodeo,” Clark said.
Clark praised the weekend performances of non-points team members McKenna Balkenbush in barrel racing, goat tyer Reata Beck and Cassidy March in breakaway roping.
Just like their Cowgirls counterparts, the UW men received scoring from all six points team members, which included one first-place and a pair of runner-up finishes:
— Donny Proffit kept his grip on the region’s bareback bronc riding lead by stringing together two rides to win the average while scoring 170 points for the team.
— Brice Patterson won the opening round of bareback, and he marked in the short go for third to finish runner-up to Proffit in the average. He added 150 more team points.
— The region’s all-around leader, Garrett Uptain, scored 140 more points in saddle bronc riding when he placed second in the average on the strength of winning the short go.
— Cameron Jensen placed third in steer wrestling.
— Austin Hurlburt and LCCC’s Chance Derner won the opening round in team roping, but they could not match that performance in the short go and had to settle for sixth in the average.
— Chadron Coffield and UW teammate Quincy Reynolds were fourth in the team-roping average.
“The boys had a great weekend — a lot of solid performances from Proffit, Patterson, Uptain and Jensen,” Clark said. He added that non-points team members Drake Amundson, David Gallagher and Rio Nutter also had good performances.
Eastern Wyoming College will host the next CRMR rodeo this weekend in Torrington.