Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress scored 87.5 points on C5 Rodeo's Kitty Whistle to win the second go-round of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Cress is currently first in the aggregate standings after scoring 165 points on two rides. The 25-year-old is third in the world standings.
Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress takes a celebratory victory lap after winning the second go-round at the National Finals Rodeo on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh rode her horse Frenchman FIre Fly to a time of 13.98 seconds during the second go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday, Dec.. 3, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Tanya Hamner/Riding For the Brand Photography
Tanya Hamner/Riding For the Brand Photography
CHEYENNE — Saddle Bronc rider Brody Cress finished first during the second go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday in Las Vegas.
Cress scored an 87.5 on the back of C5 Rodeo’s Kitty Whistle to earn $26,997.
“That’s the first time I’ve been on that horse,” Cress said in an interview with PRCA media. “I’ve got to see her a lot and she is absolutely outstanding and I was pumped to have her. I knew that as long as I stayed focused and took care of my business, we were going to be able to have a chance to be on top of the leaderboard.”
Kitty Whistle stalled out of the chute, but made up for it in the ride. Cress took third on Thursday during day one. Cress won $16,111 with Thursday’s ride. Chase Brooks, who was first on Thursday, finished second with an 85.5.
“It’s outstanding to have these pens of horses that are making us step up to the plate every night I think this is the best field of bronc riders that’s been here in a long time and we were able to put together great pens of horses this year … it keeps everything unknown throughout the week and it really separates the guys that are prepared to be here from the ones that aren’t.”
Buffalo bareback rider Cole Reiner was third on Friday after finishing second on Thursday. Reiner scored an 86 on Rafter G Rodeo’s Ankle Biter to pocket $16,111.
Barrel racer Amanda Welsh did not finish in the top-six during Friday’s round after timing in at 13.98. The Gillette cowgirl tied for first Thursday and is currently fifth in the aggregate standings.