CHEYENNE – Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress of Hillsdale has qualified for his sixth National Finals Rodeo.
The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate is currently No. 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $182,644 in earnings this season. Cress won championship buckles at nine rodeos this season, and split the crown at another.
The 26-year-old has won the aggregate title during three of his NFR trips, which is second-most in PRCA history. This year’s NFR runs Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas.
Cress won’t be the only Wyoming saddle bronc rider competing at the NFR. Daniel’s Tanner Butner cracked the top 15 with nearly $104,000 in earnings. The 25-year-old is No. 15 in the world after winning seven rodeos outright, including Laramie Jubilee Days. He also split the title at another rodeo.
Buffalo native Cole Reiner leads the bareback riding world standings entering his third NFR. Reiner posted four go-round wins and was second in five others since late-July. Reiner was the aggregate champion at nine rodeos and split the title at another.
Heeler Trey Yates of Pueblo, Colorado, qualified for his third NFR, and is sitting 10th in the season standings. Yates – who competed in the 2016 College National Finals Rodeo while attending Laramie County Community College – is roping with header Tyler Wade of Terrell, Texas.