CHEYENNE – Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress of Hillsdale has qualified for his sixth National Finals Rodeo.

The 2014 Cheyenne East graduate is currently No. 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $182,644 in earnings this season. Cress won championship buckles at nine rodeos this season, and split the crown at another.

