CHEYENNE – This year has bucked rodeo fans unlike any other.
Accustomed to cheering on cowboys and cowgirls at numerous rodeos throughout the United States and Canada each summer, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a majority of rodeos – including Cheyenne Frontier Days – to cancel and left diehard fans flummoxed.
Friday night offered a refreshing spin.
Hell on Wheels Rodeo Series put on its first of three events at the Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer, just outside the capital city, and offered lifelong rodeo fans across the nation a chance to quench their thirst.
Eric Woedl grew up rodeoing. The Fort Collins, Colorado, resident, who originally is from Ohio, has vast pipeline of rodeo heritage in his family.
“Rodeo was in my blood,” the 46-year-old said.
So much so, in fact, the only years he missed competing or attending a rodeo were when he served in Korea as a member of the U.S. Army in 1994-95.
Eric’s father, Terry Woedl, made the trek to Cheyenne. The original plan for the father and son was to attend CFD. Eric and his father were bummed when they found out Frontier Days was canceled this summer, and Eric also wondered how the rest of 2020 will play out for cowboys competing in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Professional Bull Riders events, as well as the National Finals Rodeo slated for Las Vegas in December.
“These cowboys and these smaller cowboys aren’t going to make it,” Eric said. “Unfortunately, they’re going to have to get a real job. It’s sad, but it’s the times we’re in right now.”
Terry plays country music for a living and is a member of a band called Red Truck Revival based out of Ohio. Work has been tough to come by for Terry and so many others.
“A lot of my friends aren’t working, and they do it for a living. That’s pretty bad, so what do you do?”
Hell on Wheels offered an outlet for rodeo fans to escape the realities of everyday life and what now has become the new normal during the pandemic.
“It’s nice to be out here in this air and where it is out here and all the people,” said Terry, 67. “Just living life as it should be.”
Allison Groendal was born and raised in Cheyenne. The 35-year-old normally attends three or four rodeos every year, including CFD. The Equality State native enjoys the environment rodeo offers, no matter how big or small the event might be.
“It’s always a fun time,” she said. “There’s never any drama.”
Like most, if not all, rodeo fans, Groendal had a tough time coming to grips with the reality of CFD not happening. After all, this year was supposed to be the 124th edition of the “Daddy of ’em All.”
“It’s a big change for everybody in Wyoming right now,” she said. “We all have to get used to not doing it. It’s a hard hit, because it brings in a lot of money for Cheyenne and a lot of revenue that we’re not getting this year.”
Christine Russell has been a rodeo fan since childhood. Growing up in Colorado, “that was something we did,” she said of attending rodeos.
Christine, her husband, Andy, and their two daughters, Ava and Halle, try to attend at least five rodeos each summer, including CFD – an annual tradition.
The pandemic forced the Wellington, Colorado, family to shake up their summer plans. They drove eight hours to an open rodeo in Jackson Hole in late-June. Friday was the family’s second rodeo of the year.
“That was important to us,” she said. “We were really excited (to come to the Hell on Wheels Rodeo Series).”
For Christine, rodeo offers an environment few other forms of entertainment can. It’s a way of life – a symbol of tradition that spans generations.
“When you think about freedom and you think about America, you think about the rodeo,” she said. “It’s been pretty sad that a lot of our freedoms have been taken away, including the rodeo.”