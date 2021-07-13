LARAMIE — When veteran rodeo cowboy Luke Creasy found out he drew Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail for Sunday’s Laramie Jubilee Days Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association final performance, he knew it was time for a road trip.
Creasy is originally from the family’s C7C Ranch in Brownfield, Alberta and has settled down in Hobbs, New Mexico. He set out on his long trek with the Gem City of the Plains as his destination.
And Game Trail gave Creasy a bareback ride that didn’t disappoint, making the trip more than worth it. In one of many events filled with a lineup of contestants of who’s who and current PRCA top leaders in the world standings during the three days of PRCA action in Laramie, Creasy and Game Trail combined for 87.5 points for the win and Creasy was $2,837 richer.
“That horse was one everybody knew and everybody was jealous,” Creasy said. “I was really excited after watching a few videos (of the horse) and knew it looked like a lot of fun. I was amped to come here — 12 hours from home — and it was a drive that felt like five minutes to go get on that horse.
“It was slinging its head a little more than I would thought, which makes it tough to spur evenly because that makes it easier to bobble. But I just kept letting it roll and gassin’ it — it felt wild and fun.”
Creasy, at 32-years-old, was first permitted at 18 to enter rodeos in Canada. He then came south of the border to attend college where he competed in rodeo for Western Texas College and Texas Tech University, and graduated with honors in English.
He continued to hit the rodeo road hard for many years since getting his PRCA card in 2007 and earning about $447,000 during his career.
“I’m getting a little older and my desire to leave home wanes from time to time,” Creasy said. “But when I had that horse drawn, I knew I wanted to come (to Laramie). It is my first time at the rodeo here — rodeos in Wyoming are always phenomenal with a great atmosphere and crowd. It feels like rodeo country.”
Creasy has a 10-year-old son, Cash, and teaching sixth-grade English in Hobbs for last four years has become his top priority in life instead of chasing down another bareback to get on.
But sometimes, there’s a special horse Creasy cannot say shy away from giving it another go out the bucking chutes.
“I still have a thirst for rides like the one I had (Sunday),” Creasy said. “When you can ride those horses that are fun like that, and put up rides that can win when you are competing against the caliber of guys going these days; it’s really hard to stop when there’s that kind of fun, capability and thirst.”
The only other lead change during the final performance Sunday was in tie-down roping, and it came as a relief of sorts for Blane Cox from Cameron, Texas.
Cox, and his horse since February, Billy, shot out of the timed chutes to rope and tie his calf in 8.7 seconds for the win and a payout of $1,859.
“I knew I had a really good calf and I just had to capitalize on a good opportunity,” said Cox, who finished 19th in the world standings in 2020. “It’s been rough for me all through the Fourth of July. Actually, I hadn’t won a check at all in the last month of rodoes. I knew I had an opportunity (Sunday), and I am just happy it worked out.
“This is my second time in Laramie. The first time I came was in 2015 and I won then, too. I might have to make Laramie a permanent stop.”
Five other Jubilee Days champions were decided during slack rounds and performances from Friday through Saturday with their times and scores staying at the top of the results.
• Sterling Lambert of Fallon, Nevada won the steer wrestling in 4.1 seconds during Saturday’s performance for $1,827. He finished 38th in the world standings last year, and was unranked coming into Laramie.
• Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah — the reigning world champion saddle bronc rider for a second time (other world title in 2017) and currently at the top of the world standings this year — claimed the best score of 89.5 points during Friday’s performance on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Hero to add $2,812 to his season earnings. In a packed field with many scores in the mid-to-high 80s, Ryder Wright beat out his uncle Spencer Wright (2014 world title), who scored an 88.
• Header Kolton Schmidt from Barrhead, Alberta and heeler Wyatt Cox of Arroyo Grande, California tied their steer with a top time of 4.7 on the clock during Friday night’s performance for $2,167 each. It was a full second faster than second place. Schmidt, who won in Laramie in 2016, was 15th in the world standings in 2020 for a National Finals qualification and Wyatt Cox was 51st. This year they are 44th and 43rd in the world standings, respectively.
• Saturday night had nearly 100 Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racers during a late-night slack round. Finishing with the best time of 17.36 for $2,277 was Jordon Briggs of Chilton, Texas. Briggs, a 2009 National Finals Rodeo qualifier, is currently ranked 14th in the Pro Rodeo Tour and No. 4 in the Texas Circuit.
• Bull rider Aaron Williams had quite a couple of days in Laramie. On Thursday night, the Pismo Beach, California cowboy won the coveted Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding title with an 87.5 on Burch Rodeo’s Zombie Time for a $3,807 check. The next night during Friday’s performance, he scored an 84.5 on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Jacked Up Terror. That score stood at the after the dust settled for another win and $1,812 more added to his money clip. Williams, who received his PRCA card as recently as 2018 finished 22nd in the world standings in 2019 was unranked coming into Laramie.
• Jase Staudt of Nathrop, Colorado is fresh from completing a solid senior season for the University of Wyoming rodeo team won the all-around title after he earned a combined $1,132 in tie-down roping and team roping. Staudt was the collegiate Central Rocky Mountain Region’s all-around and tie-down roping champion the past season.