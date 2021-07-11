Sterling Lambert had some close competition behind him after securing the top spot in steer wrestling during the second performance of the 80th Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s Laramie Jubilee Days rodeo.
Lambert clocked in at 4.1 seconds Saturday night, which put him in the top spot through the first two performances.
“I had a good steer and had a good start, the horses worked good and it was everything that came together like you like,” he said. “There was a good field of bulldoggers (Saturday), so if you’re winning after they go, you’re doing good.”
The Fallon, Nevada, product is hoping to win his first Jubilee Days rodeo after securing a second-place finish in 2017. He’s given the rest of the crowd a tough time to beat while he moves on to rodeos this week in Sheridan and Casper.
“Once you draw a good steer and you make a good run it gets your confidence up and then everything starts rolling,” he said. “So hopefully I keep drawing good and making good runs.”
R.C Landingham is starting to peak at the right time.
Currently ranked 24th in the PRCA world standings in bareback riding, Landingham tied Jamie Howlett’s Friday night score of 86. Prior to Saturday, he was weighing his options between making the trip to Laramie or to Vernal, Utah.
It’s safe to say it all worked out.
“I was actually doubled up with here and Vernal, Utah,” he said. “But I decided to come here and it all worked out.”
The potential behind the horse was the biggest influence in the decision for the Hat Creek, California cowboy. After he found out Summit Pro Rodeo’s Best Girl would give him a chance, he felt like he couldn’t pass it up.
“I was told that horse is a solid hopper and I was pretty much guaranteed to place if I did my job,” he said. “Luckily I did my job and he did his.”
There were no new leaders in tie-down roping or saddle bronc riding following Saturday’s performance. Logan Vick still holds the tie-down lead with 8.8 seconds and Ryder Wright paces the saddle bronc pack with a score of 89.5
Team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson did their homework before Saturday night.
The brothers from Casper study their steer before their run, and it did exactly what they expected.
“We had a pretty good steer, we watched a video on him and knew exactly what he was going to do,” said Kellan, who is the header. “He came left, he kind of checked off and came into me a little bit and that was good to know because if they’re straight they’re a little further away so we knew he was going to come left a little bit.”
The left side of the arena is exactly where they ended up, timing in at 6.3 seconds and notching the top time of the performance, which was good enough for third place overall.
Riggin Vadnais was one of two cowboys to make it eight seconds on their bulls Saturday night. Vadnais did just enough to receive an 83 from the judges to sit him in second place after Summit Pro Rodeo’s God’s Plan took the 21-year-old cowboy for a few spins right in front of the bucking chutes.
“I didn’t know much about him, I saw him one time,” he said. “I knew he was real strong right there to the right.
Vadnais almost hit the ground after leaning off the left side of the bull midway through the ride, but positioned himself for the final few seconds to hopefully set himself up to win some cash in his first trip to Laramie.
“He was pretty powerful there the first couple of jumps,” the Hamer, Idaho, cowboy said. “And then I got a little behind and was playing catch up … he’s just a good bull.”