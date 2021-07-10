Jamie Howlett broke the bareback riding arena record with an 88.5 at the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo in Elizabeth, Colorado, just over a month ago.
Friday night, at the first performance of the 2021 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Laramie Jubilee Days Rodeo, Howlett drew the same horse he drew in Elizabeth — Summit Pro Rodeo’s Cowtown.
That match meant another successful night for Howlett, who finished first in the performance with a score of 86.
“It’s a young horse, and I was pretty stoked to have it again,” the Watsa, South Dakota, cowboy said. “It just blew out of there real nice, and all you have to do is just keep spurring and just let your feet roll on that feller and have fun … she allows you to do everything you want to do on it.”
Howlett is currently ranked No. 14 in the PRCA world standings. He’s looking to carry that momentum going forward.
“Things are going good,” he said. “I just have to pick up the game like (Friday) for the rest of the year.”
The Wright family was well represented in the saddle bronc competition Friday. Ryder Wright, his brother Rusty and uncles Spencer and Jesse Wright all made their case count on the backs of their respective broncs. However, Ryder was the one to prevail, winning on the last ride of the performance with an 89.5.
“That was a nice young horse,” Ryder said. “It went out there and bucked, and I was lucky to have him.”
Spencer set the bar at 88 three horses prior to Ryder, which landed Spencer at second place on the night. Regardless, it didn’t matter which one wins, just as long as it’s one of the Wrights from Utah.
“I want them to win just as bad as I want myself to win,” Ryder said. “And I’m sure they feel the same way, so it’s nice when you get a win out there and not everybody’s mad at ya.”
Friday morning’s slack runs set the pace for tie-down roping and steer wrestling. Neither event saw a new leader following the first performance. Logan Vick holds the lead with 8.8 seconds in tie-down roping, and there are four cowboys tied with 4.3 seconds in steer wrestling, with only one of those coming Friday night in Jay Williamson.
Wyatt Cox and Kolton Schmidt haven’t had the team-roping season that they would have hoped for to date. After struggling early, and struggling at a rodeo Friday morning in Vernal, Utah, their luck changed less than 12 hours later in Laramie.
Cox and Schmidt roped their calf in 4.7 seconds to secure the lead heading into today’s second performance.
“We’ve had a tough summer so far, so we’ve been working at it, and it was nice for everything to come together,” said Cox, the heeler. “It was a good steer. Everything just kinda shaped up and was easier, it seemed like.”
One of the reasons for the unfortunate start was getting away from what the duo was used to.
“We’ve kinda got away from our original game plan,” Cox said. “But, we went at this one like we were just going to go back to what we always do and just build off that.”
Laramie has been good to Pismo Beach, California’s Aaron Williams.
One night after winning the Mr. T Xtreme Bulls with a ride of 87.5, Williams carried that momentum into Friday’s performance, turning an 85-point ride into the early Jubilee Days lead.
“That was just a really nice bull,” Williams said. “One that a guy would want to get on, same as (Thursday night), just a nice one to get on and go to work.”
Williams referred his back-to-back wins as just anyone else going to work every day. He’s heating up, but he’s just doing his job.
“I’m not on a heater,” he said. “I’m just getting back to work.”