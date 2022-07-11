LARAMIE — The professional rodeo performances for the 81st edition of Laramie Jubilee Days could be talked about for years to come.
Just about everything from perfect summer weather, record-setting crowds, high quality timed stock and roughstock and an immense amount of top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls making their way through Laramie made this year’s slate of rodeos memorable at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
The leaderboards for nearly every event were constantly changing for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association contestants during slack rounds, and especially throughout three performances from Friday through Sunday.
Jubilee Days, which also is a major stop for contestants in the Mountain States Circuit for Wyoming and Colorado, is one of few rodeos with a third and final performance on a Sunday. The trend from past years show that changes at the top are quite often during the final day, and this year was no exception as the contestants tried to boost their season earnings. The top 15 in each event qualify for the season-culminating National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Bareback riding
Chad Rutherford of Hillsboro, Texas, and Keenan Hayes of Hayden, Colorado, shared the bareback title when they posted a score of 86.5 during Sunday’s performance.
Rutherford notched his score on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Bald Mountain. Hayes did the same on Tail Feathers after accepting his chance to take a re-ride.
“I knew these stock contractors are really good and the re-ride would be really good, too,” Hayes said. “Everyone was telling me to take it, so I did. She was sure strong, hitting you in the back of the head. But I just kept hitting (spurring) and keeping her down and she rides pretty easy. I’ve seen her before, but never been on her before.
Rutherford qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 2020 and was ranked No. 12 in the PRCA world standings this season before stopping in Laramie. Hayes, at age 19, joined the PRCA in 2021 and is currently riding on his permit for his first year.
“This is the best year I’ve ever had, blessing me with good horses — just need to keep winning keep going at it,” Hayes said.
Steer wrestling
Joe Nelson of Watford City, North Dakota, won the bulldogging title when he shot out of the timed chute on Sunday and threw down his steer in 4.1 seconds.
“I knew I had a pretty good steer after talking to my buddy (Kalane Anders of Bayard, Nebraska), who was here all week and ran him for a 4.6,” Nelson said. “I just tried to get a good start and get my hands on him.”
Anders placed in a tie for fourth place with his run during a slack round Friday morning. Neither Anders or Nelson are not ranked in the top 50 in the steer wrestling world standings.
“My year is picking up lately with a little luck over the 4th of July and doing good here and in Elko (Nevada), which also gets finished (Sunday), so we’ll see where I end up there,” Nelson said.
Tie-down roping
Keeping with the theme of winning the rodeo on a Sunday, Riley Wakefield of O’Neill, Nebraska, won the Jubilee Days title with his run and tie of 8.3 from out of the timed chutes.
“I drew a great calf. The guy sent me some video and I knew he was amazing and if I did my job I could probably win or get no worse than third. Sometimes that’s even harder for me as I tend to get into my head at little bit, but I decided to do my job (Sunday),” Wakefield said.
Wakefield, who also competes in steer wrestling and as a heeler in team roping since getting his PRCA card in 2015, is not currently ranked in the steer wrestling standings.
“I haven’t been here in a long time, but I was in the Central Rocky Mountain Region in college rodeo and later the Badlands Circuit,” Wakefield said. “So, I’ve been here three or four times and love the area. This is a nice, easy Sunday of roping and I couldn’t have spent it any other way. I was going on 10 straight rodeos of not placing, so I really needed this. I had a lot of confidence before the 4th of July, then didn’t get anything done after that. So this was big for me going into the NFR Open in Colorado Springs next week.”
The 81st Cinch Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo will host the NFR Open for the national circuit championships this Wednesday through Saturday.
Bull riding
After no qualified rides on Friday and just one on Saturday, Hayes Weight of Goshen, Utah, made the most of his motivation from the roughstock chute when he took Summit Pro Rodeo’s Hourglass past the 8-second barrier and notched an 86.5 for the win.
“He was a really cool, powerful bull and it was just good timing to him,” Hayes said. “He was kind of bad in the box, which fired me up. So when he came out and turned back, I figured I had to stick it on him.
“I’m normally pretty calm while getting on, but when a bull gets to fighting in there and mashes me in the bucking chutes, it just gets me fired up and makes me want to ride him more than I already do.”
It was Hayes’ second paycheck from Laramie this week for his first trip to the Gem City. He also placed second during the Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding Thursday night with an 81.5 on Wired All Day — one of four qualified rides during that night of bull riding.
Weight is was No. 25 in the bull riding world standings after finishing 2021 at 43rd.
“My season started out rough, but the summer has picked up a lot,” Weight said. “It’s just about keeping the ball rolling like that and keeping the confidence up is big before some of these other big rodeos coming up.”
Team roping
Two teams stopped their steer in 5.1 on Sunday for a three-way tie for the team-roping title.
They were header Tanner James of Porterville, California, and heeler Cole Wilson of Lake Shore, Utah; header Cooper White and heeler Tucker White of Hershey, Nebraska.
James is was No. 34 as a header in the world standings and his partner in Laramie, Wilson, was not ranked. Cooper White was No. 44 as a header and Tucker White was No. 43 as a heeler.
Those two teams tied for the Jubilee Days win with none other than header Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, and heeler Junior Nogueira of Presidente Prudente, São Paulo, Brazil. The reigning 2021 team roping world champions clocked their 5.1 during Friday night’s performance. Driggers is a nine-time NFR qualifier and Nogueira has qualified for the NFR eight times.
They also are staking an early claim to get back to Vegas as the pair are at the top of this season’s rankings.
Getting it done earlier
The champions who recorded top scores and times for saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping and barrel racing from earlier performances and slack had them hold up after Sunday afternoon’s performance.
Saddle bronc rider Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, notched his winning score of 85.5 on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Cat Walk during Saturday night’s performance. He is early in his PRCA riding career, getting his card in 2019. But he is making the most of this season, at No. 18 in the saddle bronc world standings.
For the first time in Jubilee Days rodeo history, breakaway roping was added and the title went to Whitney Thurmond with her run of 2.2 during Friday morning slack. She was ranked No. 24 in the WPRA breakaway roping world standings.
Sadie Wolaver of Weatherford, Oklahoma, turned in her winning barrel race run of 17.34 during Friday’s slack, which feature a little more than 100 barrel racers late at night after Saturday’s performance. She was ranked No. 36 in the WPRA barrel racing world standings.
Coming up just short
Several big lead changes occurred Saturday night leaving contestants with high hopes their scores and times could remain up for the win.
Bareback rider Leighton Berry of Weatherford, Texas, posted an 86 on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Red Beard before the two 86.5’s on Sunday.
“That horse has a lot of heart,” said Berry, who is No. 7 in the world standings and qualified for the NFR last season. “It’s probably one of the smallest horses I’ve been on coming from J.D. Hamaker. It really tried me (Saturday) and I really had to bear down and come fighting. I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know if it would be good enough to take the lead, but the Lord blessed me with an 86 in Laramie, and I can’t complain about that.”
Rookie bull rider Dawson Gleaves of Amarillo, Texas, posted an 85 on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Jacked Up. He tied for second with Laramie Mosley of Palestine, Texas, who notched his 85 on Tiger Terror after the first ride out of the chutes on Sunday.
“The goal every time — no matter what’s happened before or after — to keep your hands shut, do your job and go win which is the way I went at it and it turned out pretty good,” Gleaves said.
“I’ve seen video. I’m actually from Texas, so I don’t get to come up here and get on these stock contractor’s bull a whole bunch. But I talked to a couple of guys and they said he was really good, and I was just excited to get on something. You have to be excited when you are 85 or higher, and it felt really good to get a score underneath me.
“There’s a lot of really cool rodeos up north, and this one really stands out with a packed house and they can’t be more exciting when they are like that.”
Tie-down roper Cody Waldrop of San Angelo, Texas, took the lead on Saturday night with an 8.7. He is getting back on the rodeo road after a 10-year break to start and get his roofing business up and running.
“I decided to focus a little on for-sure income first and then finally made it happen to get it rolling so I could get back out here and give these guys a run for the money,” Waldrop said.
“It’s been a long week that really hadn’t gone my way, so it felt good to turn it around. I just told myself that I was going to try to making anything happen, but just let it happen. … Getting back to a level such as this at (age) 33 isn’t easy.”
Standing-room only
Attendance at the rodeo arena was high all week, and Saturday night’s crowd was the largest in recorded history for Jubilee Days rodeo.
Rodeo chairman Myron Hales said seating capacity is around 1,500 in the grandstands, VIP bleachers and other smaller bleachers around the arena fence.
Jubilee Days Ticket Chair Angie Candeleria said they had to close the ticket gate after the first 30 minutes of the performance. The only area that wasn’t standing-room only was a small section of the fence under the digital scoreboard in the northeast corner of the arena — which is difficult for the public to access.
What are the chances?
Sometimes there’s a big coincidence in rodeo. Then there are times of: did that just really happen?
During Saturday night’s performance, steer wrestling travel partners Jacob Elder and Stockton Graves, both from Alva, Oklahoma, went back-to-back in the section — and they both clocked a 4.5 to take the lead at the time.
Graves is an eight-time NFR qualifier; Elder qualified for the NFR in 2020 and won the NFR title and PRCA world championship that year.
“Shoot, we were just prepared for it when we came to Laramie,” Elder said. “We haven’t had a whole heck of a lot of luck this week and knew this was our last bullet. We just decided it was time to come here, take advantage and do some winning. Everything came together to split first with one performance left.
“The cool thing about me and Stockton is that not only are we traveling partners, but he was also my coach when I went to school at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He taught me a lot throughout my college career, and it’s pretty neat we both get to be in the truck traveling and win together now.
“Right now we are a little bit behind. We’ve got some ground to make up, but we have everything on the right track and we just need to keep on winning. Laramie saved the week for us this week."