Tregon Apodaca of Cheyenne rides his bull in the Junior Minis category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Tyke Coffman of Lusk tries to hang on to his bull in the Junior Minis category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Taten Warpness of Laramie rides his bull in the PeeWee Minis category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
DC Cathcart of Carpenter rides his bull in the Senior Bulls category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Colton Coffman of Lusk gets hung up while riding his bull in the Senior Bulls category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Andres Lujan of Laramie rides his bull in the Senior Minis category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Brody Dow of Laramie takes a tumble off his bull in the PeeWee Minis category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Devon Burbank of Cheyenne tries to hold on to his bull in the Senior Minis category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Dalton Willis of Cheyenne rides his bull in Junior Bulls category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Ronan Evans of Albin rides his bull in the Junior Minis category during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Cord Nichols of Laramie takes a tumble from his sheep during the action of the Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding event Wednesday, June 6, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
