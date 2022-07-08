Bull rider Dalan Duncan of Heber City, Utah competes during the PRCA Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event Thursday, June 7, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Duncan placed fourth with a 78 on Summit Pro Rodeo's Hourglass.
Bull rider JR Stratford of Byers, Kansas takes a wild ride during the PRCA Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event Thursday, June 7, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Stratford won the title with 87.5 ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Black Tie.
Bull rider Colton Coffman of Lusk wins the Senior Bull Riding with an 87 during the PRCA Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event Thursday, June 7, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. The top two riders from Wednesday's Junior Bull Riding event competed head-to-head for the Senior Bulls and Junior Bulls categories.
Bull rider Brody Yeary of Morgan Mill, Texas notches the first qualified ride during the PRCA Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event Thursday, June 7, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Yeary placed second with an 84-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Zombie Time.
Bull rider Wylee Hurst of Rigby, Idaho competes during the PRCA Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event Thursday, June 7, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Bull rider Jesse Flores of Los Angeles competes during the PRCA Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event Thursday, June 7, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Bull rider Seth Green of Minden, Nevada competes during the PRCA Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event Thursday, June 7, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Bull rider Gavin Mitchell of Graford, Texas gets hung up during the PRCA Laramie Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding event Thursday, June 7, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
