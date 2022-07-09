Team roping heeler Junior Nogueira of Presidente Prudente, São Paulo, Brazil, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Nogueira, an eight-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and two-time world champion, is currently the No. 1 heeler in the PRCA world standings so far this season.
Steer wrestler Kyle Irwin of Robertsdale, Ala., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. He is tied for the lead with this run of 4.6 seconds and currently ranked No. 17 in the PRCA world rankings.
Bareback rider Mason Clements of Spanish Fork, Utah, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. He leads the event with an 84 on Summit Pro Rodeo's Cowtown.
Steer wrestler Talon Roseland of Marshalltown, Iowa, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. He is currently ranked No. 15 in the PRCA world standings.
Saddle bronc rider Houston Brown of Miles City, Mont., scores an 83 on Summit Pro Rodeo's Unforgiven for the early lead during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Bareback rider Josh Parker of North Wilkesboro, N.C., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Baraback rider Cooper Heimburg of Marshall, Mo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Saddle bronc rider Chris Williams of Greybull competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Steer wrestler Gage Hesse of Keenesburg, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Steer wrestler Gus Franzen of Kearney, Neb., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Breakaway roper Amber Crawford of Boyd, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Michael Smith/For WyoSports
Saddle bronc rider Sage Miller of Cheyenne competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Friday, June 8, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.