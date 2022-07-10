Photo gallery: Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Saturday performance Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 21 Bareback rider Drake Amundson of Laramie competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Breakaway roper Jordan Hollabaugh of Canyon, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Bill Claunch of Monte Vista, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Chase Yellowhawk of Blunt, S.D., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Donny Proffit of Diamondville, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Dylan Schroeder of Waller, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Jacob Edler of Alva, Okla., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Saddle bronc rider Jake Burwash of Nanton, Alberta, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Leighton Berry of Weatherford, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Myles Carlson of Evanston, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Breakaway roper Tammy Barnes of Larkspur, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Conner Heinert of New Underwood, S.D., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Tie-down roper Jake Harris of Canyon, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Rowdy Parrott of Mamou, La., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Tie-down roper Cody Craig of Wendell, Idaho, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Cody Pratt of Pueblo, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Saddle bronc rider Joe Priebe of Cody, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Stockton Graves of Alva, Okla., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Tie-down roper Sy Felton of Dublin, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Saddle bronc rider Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports 