Photo gallery: Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA Sunday performance Jul 11, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 28 Tie-down roper Brian Venn of Kersey, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Saddle bronc rider Quinton Taylor of Casper, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Barrel racer Kacee Colletti of Pueblo, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bull rider Laramie Mosley of Palestine, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Tanner Jackson competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Avery Jamerman of Riverton, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bull rider Braden Richardson of Jasper, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Brian Snell of Wheatland, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Casey Colletti of Pueblo, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Saddle bronc rider Cash Wilson of Wall, S.D., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Chad Rutherford of Hillsboro, Texas, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Clay Reiner of Buffalo, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan of Injune, Queensland, Australia, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bull rider Dylan Grant of Laramie, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bull rider Hayes Weight of Goshen, Utah, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Jacob Lees of Caldwell, Idaho, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bull rider Jesse Flores of Los Angeles competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Steer wrestler Joe Nelson of Watford City, N.D., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Team roping healer Josh Filmore of Penrose, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Keenan Hayes of Hayden, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Keenan Hayes of Hayden, Colo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Barrel racer Kelby Eastman of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bull rider Ouncie Allen of Houston competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Tie down roper Riley Wakefield of O'Neill, Neb., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Team roping healer Tucker James White of Hershey, Neb., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Bareback rider Wyatt Denny of Minden, Nev., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Georges tabbed as Central's next golf coach Starting ‘em young from the chutes at Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding Aguilar has quickly emerged for Extreme Lew Lepore left indelible mark on Wyoming golf community Ben Geyer nears course record to take Wyoming Open lead