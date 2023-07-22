CHEYENNE – It all began in 2003.
Matt West attended a small rodeo with a few of his friends. During their time there, he and his friends made some jokes at the expense of a fill-in announcer. One of his best friends' dads then forced him to get on the mic and try it for a round. So, the slightly introverted West stepped up and attempted to do what the announcer had done before him.
In West’s words, it was a disaster. So much so that he never wanted to do it again. The lady that ran the event asked him if he wanted to do it the following month, but West had no interest. An offer of $100 in cash convinced him to give it another try.
From that point on, West was hooked. He continued to work small rodeos before it eventually snowballed into a full-time job with Professional Bull Riders.
The biggest thing that kept him going, through the early disaster and all the twists and turns, was his love for the sport.
“I have always been a fan of (bull riding),” he said. “I saw an opportunity to be involved and really help tell stories. I didn’t see how I could do it immediately, but it didn’t take me long to realize that the people on the outside of the arena needed to know more about the people in the arena.”
Perfecting his craft
West’s work ethic and dedication to his craft have helped him become one of the most important and well-recognized personalities in both PBR and rodeo as a whole, according to Arizona Ridge Riders coach Colby Yates.
“He is so smart about these guys and what they are doing,” Yates said. "He is probably one of the most personable people that I know, and he works so hard at being the best that he could possibly be.”
What separates good announcers from middle-of-the-pack announcers is their ability to tell the stories of the athletes they cover. The ability to do so is one of the things that West takes pride in and is something he genuinely loves to do. Not only is it important to him personally, it is also important to help him grow the sport.
“I really wanted to give people a reason to connect with the athletes,” West said. “When I saw that I could tell their stories and help people pay attention to them, that is what really drew me in.
“If an audience doesn’t have a reason to connect with an athlete, it is hard for them to be a fan. But, if I can bring out a humanistic story or personal portion of that athlete's story – those little nuances are big to me.”
Preparation is one of the best assets for any announcer, and West takes his very seriously. While it is certainly possible to get by with just looking at stats, West takes a far more hands on approach.
Rather than spending most of the time preparing on his computer, he spends countless hours on the phone and in the dressing rooms with riders, getting to know them and their stories, so he can share them with the viewing public.
“At the end of the day, they are our family,” West said. “I really get to know the personal side of these people. That is where I do most of my prep is just knowing the guys and being fans of them so I can translate why I am a fan and friend. If I can translate that to someone who bought a ticket, I consider my job accomplished.”
Influencing factors
Family has and always will be the biggest influence on West’s career. His parents and his wife have been by his side throughout everything and will continue to be.
Outside of his family, West also has had a number of professionals who have helped shape him into the personality he is today.
Clem McSpadden, who is a hall of fame rodeo announcer, was a major hero of his growing up. Brandon Bates, who was in his position before him, also was someone West turned to for advice at multiple times early in his career.
But perhaps one of the biggest influences on his craft came from outside rodeo. In fact, it came from the realm of sports entertainment and professional wrestling. Jim Ross, who was the voice of World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly two decades, also played a big role in inspiring West.
“It’s crazy because I am a huge wrestling fan,” West said. “I was enamored with the way JR brought an energy and told stories. Without the influence of (Ross and everyone else), I would, in no way, shape or form, be anywhere close to where I am at today.”
Balancing it all
West does it all for PBR. Not only does he do in-ring announcing, he also does television play-by-play for the PBR Team Series, which will open its second season on Monday at the 127th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days. He also hosts a podcast where he goes in-depth about athletes and PBR as a whole.
On top of all his responsibilities, he is also on a similar travel schedule as the riders. This means he goes from town to town and is on the road for long periods of time.
With all the things he does, finding balance can sometimes be difficult. But West wouldn’t have it any other way. West said he balances things out by spending one season exclusively on television with the PBR Team Series, and then will transition back into live arena announcing.
“For me, the challenge of being able to adapt to every situation is what really keeps me going,” West said. “At the core of everything I do, it is how much I love this sport and how much I love the athletes that really makes me want to go to work and really put the effort in.”
Team series returns to CFD
At CFD last year, PBR launched the PBR Team Series – a one-of-a-kind experience that pits the top bull riders in the world against each other on eight separate teams, all of which are vying for positioning at the finals in Las Vegas at the end of October.
The basic premise of bull riding is still there. The riders must remain on the bull's back for eight seconds. The big difference is in how winners are crowned.
Teams compete in five-on-five games against different opponents each day. In order to win, a team must have the highest aggregate time.
The new team format has led to a large number of facelifts for the sport. One thing that has completely changed, according to Yates, is the accountability factor with athletes.
“The accountability piece of it is a really big thing for this sport,” the coach said. “As a team, we hold them accountable. Their teammates hold them accountable. So now, they make sure they are taking the steps (necessary to succeed).”
One other thing it has done is help blend the hardcore rodeo fan with the more casual and traditional sports viewers into the sport, according to West. Purists will still have the feeling of what they have known and loved for years with bull riding. But now, with teams being linked to states, it gives fans opportunities to root for the team associated with their state, instead of an individual rider.
“That is sport in the simplest form,” West said. “We have to have a reason to connect. Now, these teams are reasons for people in these communities to connect to the sport."
West will bring that energy and passion back to CFD starting Monday. For him, in particular, the opportunity to announce again at the “Daddy of ‘em All” is the opportunity of a lifetime.
“As an announcer, and growing up as a fan of rodeo, (CFD) is the number one spot,” West said. “If you are a rodeo fan or a fan of the western lifestyle, Cheyenne Frontier Days has to be at the top of the list. Cheyenne has such a rich history and a presence. Just the name alone has its own character.
“Here we are, a year removed from the first one, and we are already going, ‘How are we going to top the last one?’ To be a part of something new there is crazy.”
