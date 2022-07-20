WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Scoring: The rider enters the arena at full speed on an American quarter horse. The race includes a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels and then a race out of the arena. Riders can touch and move barrels, but they get a five-second penalty for knocking over any barrel. The fastest time wins.
Equipment: Horse and saddle.
Watch these gals: Jordon Briggs of Tolar, Texas, claimed her first world championship in 2021, and was back atop the world standings in mid-June with nearly $96,000 in earnings. … Three-time world champion Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, was second with $73,500 in winnings. Kinsel is the defending CFD champion. … Nellie Miller of Cottonwood, California, won the world title in 2017 and captured CFD titles in 2018 and ’19. She was 20th in the world in mid-June.
PAST WINNERS
2021: Hailey Kinsel
2019: Nellie Miller and Shali Lord
2018: Nellie Miller
2017: Stevi Hillman
2016: Tillar Murray
2015: Lisa Lockhart
2014: Brenda Mays
2013: Christy Loflin
2012: Mary Walker
2011: Kim Schulze
Hailey Kinsel has found that golf is an apt comparison for barrel racing.
Regardless of the location of trees, bunkers, water hazards, the size and undulation of greens, and even the type of grass used, the objective of golf is always to get the ball in the hole in the fewest strokes possible. Some courses benefit long hitters, while others are more favorable to players who thrive with shorter clubs in their hands.
Barrel racers also face a number of variables as they try to post the fastest times wherever they compete. Those include the type of dirt in the arena and the proximity of stands, chutes and fences to each barrel. Some rodeos favor a cowgirl’s horsemanship. At others, success depends on a horse’s sure-footedness and pure running ability.
Cheyenne Frontier Days is one of the most unique – and challenging – setups on the professional rodeo circuit, Kinsel said.
“The pattern is the same we run everywhere else, but the size and shape of the arena makes it difficult,” said Kinsel, who won the 2021 CFD championship. “That difficulty is part of what makes it so exciting and makes us want to come try it. The history behind the rodeo also makes you want to go run in that arena.
“Being able to adapt to the arenas you ride in is important in barrel racing. I’m grateful I have a horse that can adapt as needed. That doesn’t mean girls who don’t have adaptable horses can’t win anywhere, it just means Cheyenne’s setup isn’t the best for them, and they may not win much there.”
Kinsel – who is a three-time world champion from Cotulla, Texas – first competed at the “Daddy of ’em All” in 2016. She struggled, but tasted some success in 2017. Kinsel skipped the 2018 and ’19 editions of CFD because she was tied up with the Calgary Stampede and unable to make it to Cheyenne.
The first barrel at Frontier Park Arena is a long run from the alley the cowgirls enter from. Cowgirls who head to the right side first encounter a short railing that separates the arena from the track and west grandstand.
The left side barrel requires a tight turn near a fence and the bucking chutes attached to the east grandstand.
The third and final barrel in the cloverleaf pattern is in the middle of the arena with nothing around it. Chute 9, where timed event contestants start their runs, is at least 60 yards from the final barrel. Horses struggle with depth perception because of the background. It’s common for them to be running too fast to make a tight turn. Instead, they swing wide, adding detrimental seconds to runs.
“I learned in 2017 that you don’t kick to that third barrel because you’ll run right past it,” Kinsel said with a laugh.
As if the arena arrangement didn’t pose enough of a challenge, the dirt on the arena floor also ups the degree of difficulty. There are more dirt clods in the mix, and the dirt that is broken up doesn’t allow for the surest footing.
“My horses have never really handled that ground well because there’s so much slide to it,” said Dona Kay Rule of Minco, Oklahoma. “But I don’t think we go anywhere where everyone loves the ground. That ground is one of the challenges of a great rodeo.
“Even though I’ve never done well in Cheyenne for a variety of reasons, it’s still one of my favorite rodeos to go to because there are so many things to like about it. The community and committee are always great, I love having that track around the arena to warm up on, and it’s always challenging to ride in that big, open arena. The 'Daddy of ’em All’ title alone gets you excited about competing there.”