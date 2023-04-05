Wyoming logo-yellow

LARAMIE — It was a win the University of Wyoming women's rodeo team has been waiting for all season. And, for the UW men, it was business as usual at the Colorado State University (CSU) rodeo last weekend.

With all four members of the points team scoring in triple digits, the Cowgirls steamrolled the competition, winning their first Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR) rodeo of the season by a wide margin. The UW women scored a season-high 685 points to outdistance CRMR leader Gillette College by 330.


