When the University of Wyoming hosts the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s final rodeo of the combined fall/spring seasons this weekend, fans will see some of the country’s top student-athletes — many of them wearing the traditional UW brown-and-gold vests.

The annual Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo is Thursday through Saturday at the Cliff and Martha Hansen Livestock Teaching Arena. All performances begin at 6:30 p.m., with a new day scheduled for the short go — Saturday evening, instead of the traditional Sunday afternoon. Slack is at 11 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.


