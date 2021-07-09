Aaron Williams was the first cowboy to make the whistle during Mr. T Xtreme Bulls on Thursday night at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
When all was said and done, the Pismo Beach, California, bull rider’s score of 87.5 points remained atop the leaderboard.
Williams drew Burch Rodeo’s Zombie Time, and the bull stayed close to the chute with a consistent spin to the left that gave Williams ample opportunity to impress the judges.
“That’s a nice bull that went to the left and was kicking and spinning the whole time,” Williams said. “That’s one that makes a guy happy he drove all the way we did.”
The end of the ride was less pleasant. Williams ended up on Zombie Time’s head as soon as he let go of his rope, and the bull tossed him in the air twice before he landed on the arena floor.
“My dismount needs a little work,” the 24-year-old said with a laugh. “I need to study some tape and figure out what I did that made my get-off so rocky. Other than that, the ride was really fun.”
Williams and his traveling partners — Chance Schott and Jake Gardner — have been on the road since mid-June.
“We’re pretty much living out of the van with the necessities and making it work,” Williams said. “The days are all pretty much running together. We’re just making sure we’re getting where we need to be when we need to be there.”
JR Stratford just bought his rookie card from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The 18-year-old from Byers, Kansas, wants to make a run at rookie of the year. Rides like the one he had Thursday night will help.
Stratford scored 87 points on Butch Cassidy, which is a bull that fits his riding style perfectly.
“It was an awesome little bull that spins really fast,” he said with a wide smile. “I describe my style as a little wild and reckless, and I like the bulls that buck hard. That bull was really electric.”
Stratford is No. 29 in the most recent Xtreme Bulls standings. He has been in the top-30 for much of the season, but is eager to climb the standings.
“I’m really going for it. I’d like to breakthrough, get some money going and make the finals,” Stratford said. “I’m out of my head. I’m not overthinking things. I’m having a lot of fun and seeing a lot of places I’ve never seen before.
“It’s been really cool to be out here on the road. I’ve been blessed so far, and I’d like to keep going strong.”
Jate Frost of Randlett, Utah, was the last rider to leave the chute Thursday, and captured third with an 86.5 on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Lady Luck. The bull started out steadily spinning on the same direction before covering ground and whipping around its hind end.
Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Queensland, Australia, took fourth with an 83, while six-time world champion Sage Kimzey placed fifth at 82.5.
The 26-year-old Kimzey drew Summit’s Olaf, and the bull kicked high a few times right out of the chute. It briefly paused with its front end in the air before spinning and repeatedly changing direction.
“That was a really nice bull, but it threw everything but the kitchen sink at me,” said Kimzey, who now lives in Salado, Texas. “I was able to stay in the middle and stick to the basics and do everything correctly.”
Kimzey is currently the No. 1-ranked bull rider in the PRCA, and No. 2 on the Xtreme Bulls tour. He has found consistency now that his surgically-repaired left ankle injury has healed.
“I wasn’t able to take care of that ankle injury as well as I should have because COVID hit right around the time I was starting physical therapy,” Kimzey said. “I ended up fighting that injury for longer than I should have, and that was no fun. Last year was actually no fun for a lot of reasons.
“But we’ve got a full schedule now, we’ve got full grandstands, we’re getting to go everywhere we usually do, we’re getting on good bulls for good money. It’s back to being the dream job I always wanted.”