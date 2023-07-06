Only eight riders scored points during this year’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.

The professionally-sanctioned event is one of the most popular draws for Laramie Jubilee Days. The rodeo welcomed in 40 of the best bull riders in the world who fought for a cut of Thursday’s payout.


